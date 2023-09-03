scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Punjab & Sind Bank looks to raise Rs 250 via QIP in third quarter

As part of a strategy to increase touch points and brand visibility, Saha said the bank is aiming for 2,000 branches and as many ATMs in the country in the next three years.

Written by PTI
Punjab and Sind bank
Government of India holds a 98.25 per cent stake in the bank which was listed on the stock exchanges in 2010. (Image: Bloomberg)

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank plans to raise Rs 250 crore through share sale to institutional investors in the third quarter of the current fiscal. “The bank has got approvals for capital raising of Rs 250 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in the next quarter,” Punjab & Sind Bank managing director Swarup Kumar Saha told PTI. It will help achieve the twin objective of capital raising and dilution of the government’s holding in the bank, he said.

Government of India holds a 98.25 per cent stake in the bank which was listed on the stock exchanges in 2010. He said that the government’s nod is also in place for the capital raising. The bank had written to the Centre seeking its approval for capital raising in May this year.

Also Read

As part of a strategy to increase touch points and brand visibility, Saha said the bank is aiming for 2,000 branches and as many ATMs in the country in the next three years.The addition of branches would help mobilise low-cost deposits and also increase penetration of loan products, he said.

Also Read

“We are trying to build operational efficiency more so that I can reduce my cost and increase my fee income. We are moving to very granular areas like increasing ATM network, improving digital banking experience,” Saha said. He said the ATM network can itself be a profit centre because an outside customer pays about Rs 17 per transaction for the use of an ATM. The bank is in the process of upgrading its core banking solution (CBS) which would help the digital journey much better and also bring in efficiency, he said.

More Stories on
Punjab & Sind Bank

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-09-2023 at 15:10 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS