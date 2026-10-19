India’s large public sector banks expect limited impact from Irdai’s proposed insurance distribution reforms, while private lenders continue to assess the implications for their other income.

PSU lender Canara Bank expects an annual hit of ₹120-145 crore to its life insurance distribution income if the proposed Irdai norms are implemented in their current form. The overall impact on its distribution business is estimated to be less than ₹200 crore.

“Taken together, across everything that we distribute, the dent will not be more than Rs 200 crore in any case. Considering the size of our profits, which was ₹19,000 crore last year,” said Brajesh Kumar Singh, managing director and chief executive of Canara Bank.

Canara Bank earned ₹457.79 crore from life insurance distribution in FY26, while non-life insurance products, including health and motor insurance, contributed ₹91.53 crore.

Indian Bank MD and CEO Binod Kumar also said the draft proposal was unlikely to have a significant impact on the lender. ‘First of all, our Bancassurance income itself is around Rs 200 crore. So, it will not have any substantial impact.” The bank earned ₹195.39 crore from its bancassurance and wealth management business in FY26.

Irdai last month released a consultation paper proposing a significant overhaul of insurance distribution economics. The framework proposes product- and channel-specific commission caps, with lower payouts for institutional distributors such as banks compared with individual agents.

The paper noted that bancassurance entities account for around 45% of the total premium generated by private life insurers but receive commissions ranging from 4% to 37% across insurers. In general insurance segments such as health and motor, bancassurance entities account for about 5% of premiums but receive an average commission of 26%.

Punjab National Bank MD and CEO Ashok Chandra said the lender would await Irdai’s final guidelines before deciding on the future growth plans for its bancassurance business.“As of now, even if we assume that the same draft guideline gets implemented, hardly any impact will be there. It is in the range of around ₹350-400 crore. It doesn’t affect the profitability of the bank.”

Meanwhile, private lender Axis Bank expects higher sales volumes to offset the potential revenue loss, along with changes in product mix and alternative fee income while HDFC Bank said it was too early to assess the impact.

“We’ve done some of the work on our side in terms of what the potential impact could be and how we could mitigate, through a combination of volume, product mix, etc.,’ Axis Bank’s management said during an earnings call.

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HDFC Bank, which owns life and general insurance subsidiaries, earned ₹5,688 crore in commission and fee income from life insurance distribution and another ₹1,239 crore from health and general insurance distribution during FY26. Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank reported ₹3,700 crore and ₹1,075 crore, respectively, in commission income from the sale of insurance policies during the year.

Federal Bank MD KVS Manian said the lender is still assessing the impact of the proposed norms. “We are assessing the impact of that (draft) on our associate company and the options that it has got in terms of the business model it should follow. But we are in the early stages of doing that.”