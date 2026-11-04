By Abhijit Lele

Public sector banks (PSBs) posted 17 % year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth — highest in six quarters — in net profit at Rs 53,771 crore during the September 2026 quarter (Q2Fy27) on the back of healthy growth in net interest income (NII).

Sequentially, the net profits were down marginally (0.79%) from Rs 54,198 crore in the June 2026 quarter (Q1Fy27), according to data sourced from Capitalline for 12 listed PSBs.

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Ashish Modani, Group Head – Financial services, ICRA said the operating leverage – higher business volumes and control on expenses – supported the bottlom-line. The credit costs have been under control with healthy asset quality profile.

Bankers signalled continuation of growth in profit in the second half of the current financial year (Fy27) due to benefit of repricing of external benchmark linked loans due to hike in repo rate. Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Baroda said, his bank will be able to sustain profitability, supported by resetting of repo-linked loans (38% of the book) and repricing of corporate loans with higher rates.”

The NII, a key income source for lenders, grew by 16 % YoY to Rs 1.26 lakh crore in Q2Fy26. However, sequentially the NII growth was much subdued at 5.03 per cent over Rs 1.2 lakh crore in Q1Fy27. The robust growth in advances in retail including loans given to Non-resident Indians (NRIs) for making FCNR-B deposits, industry and services contributed to interest income, public sector bank executives said. PSBs as group reported 18.8 % growth in advances. On high credit growth numbers, Modani of ICRA sounded flagged the effect of change in reporting format for data from fortnightly to middle and end of month cycle.

The other income comprising fees, commission and treasury revenues did not show same tempo as that of NII growth in Q2. It grew by just 4.2 % YoY to Rs 51, 669 crore in Q2Fy27. The hardening of yields put pressure on treasury earnings which in-turn impacted the other income. Sequentially, other income grew by 11.2 per cent from Rs 46,464 crore in June 2026 quarter.

The provisions and contingencies, reflecting credit costs and amount set aside for standard assets, grew by 3.7 % YoY to Rs 15,226 crore. Sequentially, the growth was of higher order. They rose by 9.9% over Rs 13,854 crore in Q1Fy27. The asset quality off state-owned lenders has been robust with steady decline in non-performing assets (NPAs). The net NPAs in absolute terms declined by 13.3 % YoY to Rs 44,092 crore at end of September 2026. Sequentially also net NPAs were down by 9 % from Rs 48,437 crore.

With the deficient rains and announcement of draught, banks will have to be watchful of agri-portfolio and exposure to customers at the bottom of the pyramid for asset quality impact, Modani added.