India’s largest asset management company, SBI Funds Management Limited (SBIFML), and Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday entered into a strategic partnership to expand the distribution of SBI Mutual Fund’s offerings through PNB’s extensive branch network across the country.

The agreement was signed in the presence of PNB Managing Director Ashok Chandra and SBIFML Managing Director Debasish Mishra. Under the partnership, PNB customers will be able to access SBI Mutual Fund’s range of schemes through the bank’s branches.

“Our strategic alliance with SBI Mutual Fund offers a sustainable and structured investment avenue for PNB customers. We believe that SBI Mutual Fund will provide the same level of service and support that it has been extending to State Bank of India. In the long run, we would like to encourage all our branches to become enablers of wealth creation through mutual funds,” Chandra said.

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The collaboration aims to promote informed investment decisions based on customers’ financial goals, investment horizons and risk appetite, while making mutual fund investments more accessible.

“As trusted institutions with a longstanding presence across the country, SBI Mutual Fund and Punjab National Bank are well placed to contribute to this journey by making mutual funds more accessible and fostering a culture of disciplined, long-term capital market investing,” Mishra said.

Leveraging its experience in the banking channel, where digital enablement, a strong product portfolio and technology-led execution have helped SBI’s banking channel build nearly Rs 3 lakh crore in mutual fund assets under management (AUM), SBIFML will also focus on training and capacity building for PNB teams.

The partnership will be supported by digital solutions covering customer onboarding, transactions and ongoing self-service facilities, SBIFML said in a statement.

As part of the collaboration, SBI Mutual Fund will provide a range of digital tools to help PNB customers onboard and access services related to mutual fund investments. The initiative reflects the two institutions’ shared commitment to extending financial inclusion beyond banking and savings to wider investment participation, particularly among customers who are new to mutual funds.