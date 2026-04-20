PNB Housing Finance‘s net profit for the quarter ended March stood at Rs 649 crore, up 14.4% on year. On a consolidated basis, the net profit was up 19.2% on year to Rs 656 crore.

The net interest income rose 8.2% on year to Rs 796 crore in the quarter ended March. The revenue from operations inched up by 7% on year to Rs 2169.86 crore for the reporting quarter.

The company reported a loss of Rs 9.45 crore in its other income as compared to a gain of Rs 15.32 crore a year ago and Rs 2.2 crore a quarter ago. The net interest margin stood at 3.69% in Jan-Mar as against 3.63% a quarter ago.

AUM at end of FY26

By the end of FY26, the assets under management of the company stood at Rs 90,921 crore, up 13% on year. Loan assets were up 15.3% on year to Rs 87,347 crore as on March 31 and total disbursements for the reporting quarter increased by 36% on year to Rs 9,355 crore, including Rs 335 crore from the corporate lending segment.

Retail loan assets grew by 16% on year to Rs 86,946 crore as on March 31, and formed 99.5% of the total loan asset. During the quarter, cost of borrowing improved by 15 basis points (bps) sequentially to 7.35%.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 0.93% as against 1.04% a quarter ago and net NPA ratio stood at 0.57% as compared to 0.68% reported a quarter ago. The capital adequacy ratio of the bank stood at 27.26% as of March-end.

Recoveries from written-off pool of Rs 332 crore in FY26 resulted in a negative credit cost of -0.45%. The return on assets (ROA) improved by 10 bps on year to 2.66% and return on equity (ROE) improved by 54 bps on year to 12.73%.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31. On Monday, shares of PNB Housing Finance closed 1.8% lower at Rs 906.60 on NSE. The results were announced post market hours.