The share of new-to-credit borrowers in two-wheeler (2W) loan originations has sharply declined to 39% in the first half of 2026, from around 60% in 2019, as more consumers enter the formal credit system through smaller-ticket loans before seeking vehicle financing, according to a TransUnion CIBIL report.

The report shows that borrowers with more than two years of credit history accounted for 43% of two-wheeler loan originations, an increase of six percentage points from 2019. Another 18% had less than two years of credit history.

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“Six out of 10 two-wheeler loans are availed of by established credit borrowers. Before opting for two-wheeler loans, they usually take a consumer durable loan,” said Bhavesh Jain, managing director and chief executive officer, TransUnion CIBIL, at a press meet. He said consumer durable financing has increasingly become the first point of entry into the formal credit system.

The growing share of credit-experienced borrowers has coincided with an improvement in the asset quality. The 90-plus days past due delinquency rate for two-wheeler loans declined by 128 basis points to 1.4% in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with 2019, even as the outstanding portfolio increased by 3.2 times.

A similar trend was observed in passenger vehicle financing, where delinquencies declined by 95 basis points to 0.5%, while the outstanding loan portfolio grew 2.6 times since 2019.

However, the report highlighted differences in repayment behaviour across borrower categories. Among below-prime passenger vehicle borrowers, consumers graduating from two-wheeler loans to cars recorded a delinquency rate of 4.7%, compared with around 3.5% for repeat passenger vehicle borrowers.

The trend of declining new-to-credit participation is also visible in passenger vehicle financing, where only 10% of borrowers belonged to the category in the first half of 2026, compared with 19% in 2019.

According to the report, 62% of two-wheeler loan borrowers had two or more active credit relationships, while 21% were repeat two-wheeler loan borrowers. Around 18% had prior consumer durable loan experience, while 16% had previously availed of gold loans.

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The changing borrower profile is also creating opportunities for lenders to cross-sell financial products. Rahul Kotbage, head of research and consulting India at TransUnion CIBIL, said borrowers typically availed of another credit product within 12-18 months of taking a two-wheeler loan, highlighting opportunities for lenders to deepen customer relationships. The report found that 68% of consumers who originated two-wheeler loans in the second half of 2022 had taken another credit product by the second half of 2025. Consumer durable loans accounted for 41% of subsequent credit products, followed by personal loans at 21%, gold loans at 18% and credit cards at 14%.

Meanwhile, the outstanding two-wheeler loan portfolio stood at Rs 1.76 lakh crore as of June 2026, expanding 3.2 times since 2019. NBFCs continued to dominate the segment, accounting for 73% of the outstanding portfolio, compared with 63% in 2019. The report also highlighted the growing contribution of smaller towns to vehicle financing. Semi-urban and rural regions accounted for 64% of originations in the first half of 2026, while borrowers aged 30 years or below accounted for 43%.