India’s leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are strengthening their capital buffers through preferential warrant issuances and strategic investments to fund their next phase of loan-book expansion.

Bajaj Finance recently allotted 50.74 million warrants worth approximately Rs 5,800 crore to promoter Bajaj Finserv. The transaction forms part of its broader fundraising plan of up to Rs 17,500 crore, including a proposed qualified institutional placement (QIP) of up to Rs 11,700 crore.

Similarly, IIFL Finance announced a Rs 6,414-crore capital-raising exercise, comprising a Rs 5,000-crore investment by Blackstone through compulsorily convertible preference shares and around Rs 1,264 crore through warrants subscribed by promoter entities. The infusion is expected to strengthen the company’s capital adequacy ratio from around 17% to approximately 30% on a pro forma basis.

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“Stronger capital and lower leverage should support rating upgrades and access to a wider pool of lenders and bond investors. We expect a reduction of 50 bps over the next 12 to 18 months, as existing borrowings reprice gradually,” Nirmal Jain, Founder and Managing Director of IIFL Finance said.

Piramal Finance also allotted warrants aggregating around Rs 1,750 crore to promoter entity Nithyam Realty, with a portion of the consideration received upfront. Jairam Sridharan, MD & CEO, Piramal Finance, said around 25% of the warrant consideration had already been received, while the remaining 75% is expected by March 2028. The additional capital will be deployed towards organic business growth, he said.

Motilal Oswal in its report said that the strengthened capital position could support an improvement in credit ratings and lower borrowing costs over time, thereby aiding funding-cost efficiency and profitability. “We raise our FY27/FY28 EPS estimates by 7%/11% to factor in this equity infusion into the company,” the brokerage said. “We model a consolidated AUM/PAT CAGR of 24%/60%% over FY26-FY28E for an estimated RoA/RoE of 3.6%/17% in FY28,” it added.

Unlike conventional equity issuances, warrants allow investors to infuse capital in stages, with the remaining consideration payable upon conversion into equity shares. This provides companies with a potential source of future equity capital while spreading out the funding commitment.

Deep Inder Singh, Co-Group Head and Vice President at ICRA said the NBFC sector remains adequately capitalised to support expected portfolio growth. “We do not envisage a broad-based requirement for fresh equity capital across the industry at this stage,” Singh said, adding that individual entities may raise equity depending on their growth aspirations, existing capital buffers and targeted leverage levels.

According to Singh, large NBFCs have progressively diversified their funding sources, although their borrowing mix will continue to depend on relative pricing, tenor requirements and asset-liability management considerations.

A sizeable equity infusion is generally credit positive as it strengthens capitalisation and provides additional headroom for growth. However, Singh cautioned that such issuances may not necessarily result in rating upgrades or an immediate reduction in borrowing costs. The impact would depend on sustained improvements in leverage, asset quality, profitability, liquidity and the overall funding profile, he said.