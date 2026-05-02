Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 13.3% YoY profit growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025-26. The bank’s standalone net profit stood at Rs 4,026 crore in Q4 FY26. The private lender’s net profit was at Rs 3,551 crore in Q4 FY25.

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) for Q4 FY26 increased to Rs 7,876 crore, up 8% YoY from Rs 7,284 crore in Q4FY25. Its Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 4.67% in Q4 FY26, compared to 4.97% in the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s total income grew by 3.4% on a yearly basis during the March quarter. The bank posted a total income of Rs 17,291 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 16,712 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net NPA ratio improved to 0.25% in the quarter, against a net NPA ratio of 0.31% in Q4 FY25.

Dividend declared

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share for FY26.

“The date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank, the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the aforesaid dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, and the dividend payout date will be intimated in due course,”, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in statement.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 operations

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net advances increased 16% YoY to Rs 4,96,009 crore as of Q4 FY26 from Rs 4,26,909 crore as at March 31, 2025.

The bank’s customer assets, which comprise Advances and Credit Substitutes, grew to Rs 5,45,716 crore in Q4 FY26, up 14% YoY from Rs 4,77,855 crore in Q4 FY25. The bank’s total period-end deposits grew to Rs 5,72,456 crore for Q4 FY26, up 15% YoY from Rs 4,99,055 crore for Q4 FY25.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s total number of customers stood at 5.2 crore at the end of the March quarter of FY26.