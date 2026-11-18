Karnataka Bank has appointed microfinance industry veteran and former CreditAccess Grameen MD & CEO Udaya Kumar Hebbar as its managing director and chief executive for a three-year term. His date of assuming charge will be intimated separately.

The appointment was approved by the bank’s board on Wednesday, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval on November 16. It is also subject to shareholders’ approval.

Hebbar’s appointment comes two days after the bank elevated its executive director, Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan, as interim MD & CEO for two months, effective November 16, or until the full-time MD & CEO assumes charge.

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The South-based lender has witnessed a series of leadership changes since its previous MD & CEO, Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma, and executive director, Sekhar Rao, resigned in June 2025, amidst reported dispute with the Board.

The bank subsequently appointed Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat as MD & CEO for a one-year term beginning November 16, 2025. Sankaranarayanan’s appointment as interim MD & CEO came after Bhat’s one-year tenure ended on November 16.

Hebbar previously served as MD & CEO of CreditAccess Grameen from June 2015 to June 2025. Before that, he was its chief executive between September 2010 and June 2015.

He has more than 40 years of experience spanning banking operations, commercial banking, rural and agricultural finance, microbanking and corporate governance. He has also held leadership positions at ICICI Bank for over 11 years and worked in banking operations at Corporation Bank for more than a decade. Additionally, he served as head of commercial banking and payment operations at Barclays Bank’s Mumbai operations for three years.

Hebbar currently holds several non-executive positions, including deputy chairman of the supervisory board of CreditAccess India BV, Amsterdam, and nominee director at CreditAccess Grameen and CreditAccess Life Insurance.