Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Monday reported a 56% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹1,912 crore for the second quarter of FY27. It was supported by strong growth in core interest income, lower operating expenses and a sharp decline in tax expenses.

Interest income of the state-run lender rose 17% year-on-year to ₹9,201 crore, while interest expenses grew at a slower pace of 9% to ₹7,411 crore. Consequently, net interest income (NII) increased 26% to ₹3,867 crore. Domestic net interest margin (NIM) improved by one basis point sequentially to 3.49% in Q2FY27. Tax expenses fell sharply to ₹154 crore from ₹501 crore in the year-ago quarter, further boosting profitability.

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“Our internal aspiration and mandate is that net profit should grow by minimum 25%-30% every year,” Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD & Chief Executive of Indian Overseas Bank, said during the earnings press conference.

Srivastava said the bank had maintained credit growth of over 20% over the last three years while keeping its share of low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits at around 40%, which supports strong growth in NII.

Credit growth outpaced deposit growth during the quarter. IOB’s gross advances rose 24.35% year-on-year to ₹3.45 lakh crore, driven by retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) loans, which grew 35% to ₹2.82 lakh crore. Corporate credit, however, declined 7% to ₹62,795 crore. The share of RAM loans in the bank’s overall advances increased to 81.83% from 75.65% in the year-ago quarter.

Deposits grew 20% year-on-year to ₹4.07 lakh crore. CASA deposits rose 21% to ₹1.65 lakh crore, while term deposits increased 20% to ₹2.41 lakh crore. Srivastava said the lender had onboarded nearly 140 million new CASA customers over the last three years, bringing in more than ₹60,000 crore in CASA deposits.

On FCNR (B) deposits, Srivastava said IOB had raised about ₹11,000 crore through the Reserve Bank of India’s swap window and deployed the entire amount towards advances.

“We utilized the entire thing for lending purposes because we are not into the business of bulk or high cost deposits. We maintain only 6%-7% of the total deposit portfolio as bulk deposits,” Srivastava told FE.

He also said the lender had raised around $200 million through the RBI’s external commercial borrowing (ECB) window and was looking to raise another $500 million before the window expires in December.

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At the beginning of the financial year, IOB had guided for deposit growth of 13-14% and credit growth of 11-12%. “If you look at the numbers after six months, we have grown credit by 24% and deposits by 20%. With the busy festive season coming into play, I assume we will like to show a growth of around 20%-21% in credit and deposits.”

The bank’s asset quality continued to improve, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.19% in September from 1.33% in the previous quarter. Net NPAs also fell to 0.16% from 0.18% sequentially.

Shares of IOB closed 6% higher at ₹30.41 on the NSE.