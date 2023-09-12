scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

IOB embraces digital medium to offer online allotment of locker facility

The safe deposit locker facility is accessible at the bank’s online portal to customers who seek to avail of the service.

Written by PTI
banking
"Importantly, there is no need to physically visit a branch for allotment and the allotment letter will be sent to their email and SMS on their cell phones immediately," the city-headquartered bank said in a statement. (IE)

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has introduced online allotment of safe deposit locker facility to serve its customers, the lender said on Tuesday.

The safe deposit locker facility is accessible at the bank’s online portal to customers who seek to avail of the service.

“Importantly, there is no need to physically visit a branch for allotment and the allotment letter will be sent to their email and SMS on their cell phones immediately,” the city-headquartered bank said in a statement.

Also Read
Also Read

“We have introduced a new feature at Indian Overseas Bank for the allotment of safe deposit lockers. This digital upgrade is a testament to our commitment to providing the best banking solutions,” the bank’s Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava said.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 16:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS