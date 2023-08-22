IndusInd Bank launches ‘NRI homecoming festival’ for its NRI customers in Kerala

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of its ‘NRI Homecoming’ festival in Kerala on the occasion of Onam, in order to welcome the non resident Indians with a host of initiatives being planned.

The Bank has planned a high tea gathering and lamp lighting ceremony for its NRI customers and their families. It has also organized exclusive movie screenings in Calicut, Kochi and Trivandrum for NRI customers and their families. Other activities include getting a handmade family portrait made by a local artist. IndusInd Bank will also arrange sessions on financial literacy for NRI customers to educate them on their financial needs and financial planning. The event would be hosted by some of the best financial planners. IndusInd Bank will also offer an array of exclusive benefits to its customers. These include the privilege of selecting a preferred Account Number and access to an exceptional best-in-class interest rate of up to 6.75 per cent on NRE/NRO Savings Accounts. Customers can also reap the rewards of attractive returns on Fixed Deposits, with potential earnings of up to 7.5 per cent per annum on NRE/NRO Deposits and up to 5.85 per cent on USD FCNR Deposits, it said.

Additionally, IndusInd Bank has launched online remittance to India platform ‘IndusFastRemit.com’. Furthermore, the Bank aims to promote awareness about the financial solutions tailored for the NRI segment.

It said that these sessions will be held across all branches of the Bank in Kerala during this festive period. The initiatives are in alignment with the fact that Onam festival sees a huge number of NRIs from the Gulf region coming back to their homeland – Kerala and Kerala is one of the focus markets for the IndusInd Bank.