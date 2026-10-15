Indian Bank reported a 15% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹3,462 crore for the second quarter of FY27, supported by growth in both interest and non-interest income. Interest income of the state-run lender rose 15% year-on-year to ₹19,106 crore, while interest expenses grew at a slower pace of 13.43% to ₹11,387 crore, helping with a 18% expansion in net interest income to ₹7,719 crore.

Non-interest income jumped 59% to ₹3,953 crore, driven by foreign exchange gains and fee income. Operating profit rose 46.58% to ₹7,090 crore during the quarter. “We had some unlisted share of NSE, which has got listed and we got benefit of that around Rs 1400 crore,” Binod Kumar, MD, Indian Bank told FE.

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On the business front, domestic advances grew 15.04% year-on-year to ₹6.59 lakh crore, outpacing deposit growth of 12.39% to ₹8.34 lakh crore. Consequently, the bank’s total business, including domestic and overseas operations, increased 14% to ₹15.96 lakh crore as of September 2026.

Kumar said the bank had been maintaining a deposit-credit gap of 1-1.15% over the past three to four quarters. The gap widened during the quarter due to FCNR (B) deposits, as customers took loans against these deposits at the bank’s overseas branches. “The credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio at overseas branches is invariably 100%, Going forward, my endeavor will be to maintain it in the range of 1–1.5%.” he said.

Retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) advances grew 17% to ₹4.42 lakh crore, increasing their share of domestic advances to 67.04% from 65.50% in the year-ago quarter. Corporate advances grew 10% to ₹2.17 lakh crore.

Kumar said the bank was seeing credit demand from sectors such as data centres, battery storage and transmission lines. “We have a total pipeline of ₹63,000 crore (of corporate loans).” Out of that ₹30,000 crore is already sanctioned,” Kumar added.

On the liability side, low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits grew 14% to ₹3.29 lakh crore, while term deposits rose 12% to ₹5.45 lakh crore.

Kumar said the lender had no surplus funds from its FCNR (B) deposit mobilisation. “I am on the borrowing side,” Kumar said. Indian Bank mobilised around ₹21,000 crore equivalent in FCNR (B) deposits, of which ₹10,000 crore was used to retire high-cost bulk deposits. “We have gone slow on retail deposits also. We used to add around ₹10,000-₹11,000 crore retail deposits but this time we have added around only around ₹6,000 crore,” Kumar said.

Asset quality continued to improve, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declining to 1.61% in September 2026 from 2.60% a year earlier. The net NPA ratio also eased to 0.14% from 0.16% in the same period.

Shares of Indian Bank closed 2% lower at ₹835 on the NSE.