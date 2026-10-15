The government’s decision to average fair market and asset values to determine IDBI Bank’s disinvestment price will not set a precedent for future stake sales, a senior government official said on Wednesday, ruling out any automatic extension of the valuation model to other banks or companies.

“Future bank privatisations won’t take this model of valuation. But that does not mean there will be more bank privatisations,” the official said, when asked whether any public sector bank (PSB) could be lined up for strategic sale with this valuation method.

To be sure, IDBI Bank, where the government and LIC hold an aggregate of 60.72%, is classified as a private sector bank by the RBI.

The official said the instant valuation methodology was devised specifically to assess the reasonableness of bids for IDBI Bank, given the divergence between its stock market price and intrinsic value. The official added that its use in any future transaction involving the sale of government stakes in banks or other companies should not be assumed.

Asked whether the government planned PSB stake sales, the official said the government is instead focused on letting them grow and reducing its holdings in companies where its stake exceeds regulatory requirements or 90%. “We have poured money into these (public sector) banks, and now that their financial health has improved considerably, why should I sell (them) now? We will do what our mandate is, which is to reduce stake in companies where it is above the regulatory requirement and above 90%,” the official said. The government has no plans to sell its residual 15% stake in IDBI Bank, the official added.

Fairfax Financial Holdings’ winning bid of Rs 81 per share exceeded the benchmark fair value of Rs 75.99, which two independent valuation agencies determined. The agencies used two approaches: a market-multiple method, which assessed IDBI Bank relative to the financial performance of public sector banks, and an asset-valuation method, which accounted for the lender’s tangible and intangible assets and liabilities.

The dual approach was intended to bridge the gap between the bank’s market price and its underlying value, helping bring closure to a strategic sale process that has been underway for five years.

Explaining the challenges of valuing an unlisted or thinly traded enterprise, another government official said the recent privatisation bid did not face the same market price volatility because the companies involved were unlisted. “In the companies that have been privatised in the last few years, the problem of stock price volatility was not faced since they were unlisted, including Air India,” the official said, adding that different valuation methods had been used for Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation and Ferro Scrap Nigam.

The IDBI Bank sale process was recalibrated after the initial bids failed to meet the reserve price of Rs 94.42 per share set in FY26. The bids were not approved, and the bank’s stock price subsequently corrected, falling significantly below the discovered bid price of around Rs 75 per share.

Sealed bids were invited again from qualified bidders in FY27. On May 18, the last trading day before the invitation of best-offer bids, IDBI Bank shares closed at Rs 70.38 apiece.

Because the stock price remained volatile, the government set aside market-price-based valuation in favour of methods intended to better capture the bank’s intrinsic worth. The market-multiple method was used to estimate fair market value based on the March 31, 2026, closing accounts of public sector banks.

An asset-valuation exercise was also conducted using IDBI Bank’s audited accounts as of March 31, 2026. It took into account tangible and intangible assets, including land and property, as well as liabilities, brand value and customer relationships.

The second official said the takeover by Fairfax is expected to be completed in FY27. “We will put all the papers together in the next 3-4 days, and send it to the Reserve Bank of India. The company will then go to the RBI, and issues of credentials and the compliance roadmap will be handled by the RBI,” the official said.

The government also sought to allay concerns over the transaction’s impact on IDBI Bank employees and pensioners, saying their interests would remain protected. “The last year was spent in talks with the bank and staffers on how all employees are fully protected,” the second official said, adding that a separate fund had been created to meet pensioners’ requirements and ensure continuity of pension payments.

The government had not factored the IDBI Bank sale proceeds into the Rs 80,000 crore budget target for miscellaneous capital receipts, the first official said. “This deal has been in the making for five years, so the Budget estimates don’t take into account proceeds from IDBI Bank sale,” the official said. The government would continue to use offer-for-sale (OFS) transactions to offload small stakes in companies and meet its miscellaneous capital receipts target, the official added.

The Centre’s share of the proceeds from selling its 30.48% stake in IDBI Bank is expected to exceed Rs 26,500 crore. With this, miscellaneous capital receipts, including proceeds from asset monetisation, have crossed Rs 88,668 crore, surpassing the Budget target.

Due to its poor financial health, IDBI Bank required repeated capital infusions, first from the government and then from LIC. The bank has seen a big turnaround as a result of this and regulatory rigour, with net NPA declining to as low as 0.15% as of March 2026, and net profits hitting a record Rs 9513 crore in FY26.