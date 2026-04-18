ICICI Bank reported an 8.5 percent YoY profit growth in the fourth quarter of FY26. The bank posted a profit of Rs 13,702 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a profit of Rs 12,629 crore in Q4 FY25.

ICICI Bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) in the quarter grew by 8.4 percent YoY. Its NII in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 22,979 crore. The bank had reported NII of Rs 21,193 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

ICICI Bank’s total income in the March quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 50,584 crore, growing by 1.8 percent on a yearly basis, as its total income in Q4 FY25 was Rs 49,690 crore.

ICICI Bank’s Net NPA ratio was 0.33 percent on March 31, 2026, compared to 0.39 percent on March 31, 2025.

The Bank’s total advances increased by 15.8 percent YoY and 6.0 percent sequentially to Rs 15,53,893 crore at March 31, 2026. The retail loan portfolio grew by 9.5 percent year-on-year and 4.2 percent sequentially, and comprised 50.4 percent of the total loan portfolio at the end of the March quarter.