Last week, American Express made reward point deductions which it later restored after customers complained. Its public explanation left open how it had calculated the deductions from a shared balance. Jitendra Soni explains how, what the rules say, and what users need to do.

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What did Amex credit card users experience?

On November 9, some American Express (Amex) cardholders in India found that thousands, and in some cases lakhs, of reward points had been deducted from their accounts. Some balances fell below zero. Amex said a technical issue had kept points from cancelled cards visible beyond the 30 days allowed for redemption. It maintained that the deductions were consistent with its terms. Within two days, after customers raised concerns, it agreed to reverse them.

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If you held two eligible Amex cards in your own name, each had its own account for purchases and bills. The terms call each a “Basic Card Account”. Under the pooled arrangement, you could link both card accounts to a single rewards account, which Amex calls the “Program Account”. The card you used determined how many points you earned. When you wanted a voucher, a credit on your card bill, or a transfer to an airline or hotel programme, you could draw on the combined balance. One card could close while the shared rewards account stayed open.

Did closing one card start the clock?

Amex’s terms, as currently published, give customers 30 days to redeem eligible points after a card is cancelled or the programme is deactivated, provided nothing is owed on the card. If you close the card, the terms limit redemption to a credit on the card bill at 25 paise a point, with a minimum of 1,000 points. Eligible points unused at the end of the window are forfeited.

One clause refers to cancelling a “Cardmembership”. A customer who kept another card open might reasonably ask if their membership had ended. The terms define a “Cardmember” as a holder of Amex cards, which such a customer still is. But they define a “Card” by reference to an individual card account and treat card cancellation and programme deactivation as separate events. That supports Amex’s reading that closing one card can start the clock while the rewards account stays open.

Which points were at risk?

For a missed payment, Amex’s terms identify the points at risk by reference to a particular card statement. If a linked account is overdue or in collection, another clause allows Amex to forfeit the entire shared balance. The cancellation clauses set a deadline. They leave open how to work out what remains from one card after a customer has spent from the pool.

A customer earns 10,000 reward points on each of two cards, spends 10,000 from the pool, and closes one card. Her balance reads 10,000 either way. If the points she spent came from the card she closed, she loses nothing. If they came from the card she kept, she loses the lot. Same spending, same balance, opposite outcomes. The published terms do not say which card’s points are used first.

Some cardholders shared messages in which Amex staff appeared to assure them that their points would remain available if they kept another card open. The combined balance gave them no simple way to tell how many points were at risk.

If all 10,000 points left in the pool came from the card she closed and she could still spend 8,000 after the 30-day deadline, her balance would fall to 2,000. If Amex later deducted the full 10,000, her balance would drop to minus 8,000. Amex’s public explanation did not say whether this was how the negative balances arose.

What do RBI’s rules require?

Paragraph 72 of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2025 credit card directions requires issuers to provide rewards transparently and make the accounting verifiable. Paragraph 74 requires clear written card terms that strike a fair balance. When the order in which points are spent determines how many a customer can lose, that order belongs in the terms the customer receives.

Amex’s terms reserve the right to change rewards or programme terms without prior notice. Paragraph 79 requires 30 days’ notice for changes to card terms within its scope. Whether that requirement applies to the deductions depends in part on whether Amex used an existing method or changed how it counted earlier redemptions.

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What can cardholders do now?

Amex agreed to restore affected balances to their levels that had reflected on November 8, adjusted for points earned or spent since. It separately announced individual card balances from November 15. If your restored balance looks wrong, ask Amex which card earned the points, how it counted earlier redemptions, and what remained when the deadline passed. Complain to Amex first. If it rejects the complaint, replies unsatisfactorily, or does not respond within 30 days, you can generally approach the RBI Ombudsman. The 30-day rule tells customers when unused points lapse. To decide whether to close a card, they also need to know how many.

The writer is a partner with the technology practice at Argus Partners