scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Hitachi Payment evaluating M&A opportunities: MD

“We are always open to exploring innovative solutions that synergises with our capabilities,” says Vikamsey.

Written by Ajay Ramanathan
Hitachi Payment
The company has set up an in-house incubation hub to evaluate potential targets, including small startups.

Hitachi Payment Services is evaluating opportunities for mergers and acquisitions, managing director and cash business chief executive officer Sumil Vikamsey said.

The company has set up an in-house incubation hub to evaluate potential targets, including small startups.

“We are always open to exploring innovative solutions that synergises with our capabilities,” says Vikamsey.

Also Read

In late July, the company announced that it would acquire the cash management business of Write Corporation. The transaction is awaiting closure. More recently, Hitachi Payment announced the launch of an UPI-only ATM, in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Also Read

The company will likely operationalise these white-label ATMs in early 2024. In essence, the ATM will enable customers to do card-less cash withdrawals through the Unified Payments Interface.

“We plan to start deploying the UPI ATM in our white-label ATM estate in locations where UPI is prevalent and the requirement for cash as a mode for payment still prevails. We will also offer this solution to customers of our partner banks,” Vikamsey said.

While he declined to disclose a target for deployment of ATMs, he is confident that the company will hit the market “at scale”.

Hitachi Payment is also working on an interoperable card-less cash deposit facility that will run on UPI rails. The product is currently at an ideation stage.

“As of today, you can withdraw your money from any ATM. However, barring a few banks, you cannot deposit your money at cash recycler machines,” he said, adding that a full-fledged deposit interoperability is required for the cash recycler infrastructure to reach its full potential.

Currently, 15 entities have adopted interoperability of cash deposit. Of these entities, nine are cooperative banks, five are state-owned banks and one is a white-label ATM operator.

“Along with interoperable card-less cash withdrawal, we can also look at interoperable card-less cash deposit. This is still in an ideation stage,” Vikamsey said. The company will work with ecosystem providers like the NPCI to launch this offering.

More Stories on
finance

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 02:05 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS