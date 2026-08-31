Sashidhar Jagdishan’s impending exit may have removed one uncertainty for HDFC Bank, but the succession challenge goes well beyond the CEO’s office. No wonder, brokerage firms have lowered their target prices. They have, however, retained their “buy” recommendations, betting that a credible successor and a refreshed leadership team could eventually trigger a rerating.

Sample this: Executive Director V Srinivasa Rangan’s term ends in November 2026, while the bank is yet to appoint a successor to former Executive Director Bhavesh Zaveri, according to a report by proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services. Directors Sandeep Parekh and D Ranganathan will complete their terms in January 2027.

CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan is also due to retire in November, while Bhavin Lakhpatwala, head of strategy and investor relations, resigned in June. The changes leave HDFC Bank facing a potentially significant reshaping of its senior leadership over the coming months.

The churn intensified on Saturday when the bank announced that Jagdishan would not seek reappointment and would step down at the end of his term in October 2026. Investors initially cheered the development, sending the stock up nearly 3% on Monday, before the gains evaporated. The shares eventually closed 1.53% lower at Rs 709.

“We believe Mr. Jagdishan’s decision is incrementally positive as it removes one binary uncertainty. However, clarity on the successor could take time, potentially extending into 2027F, in our view. Until then, we believe the leadership overhang remains,” Nomura said in a report.

The brokerage expects the stock to remain under pressure in the near term until there is clarity on both the next CEO and the mandate. A credible appointment, however, could become a “meaningful rerating catalyst”, it said. “In short, one overhang closes; and the market now waits to see who leads HDFC Bank into its next phase.”

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That question assumes greater significance given the stock’s prolonged underperformance. HDFC Bank shares have fallen 28% in 2026, compared with a 7.84% decline in the Nifty and a 2.61% fall in the Bank Nifty, wiping around Rs 4.33 lakh crore off the lender’s market capitalisation.

The weakness has come amid concerns over growth as well as a string of governance and regulatory issues.

Brokerages see Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha as the frontrunner among internal candidates. His candidature, however, comes with a complication: the 15-year cap on board tenures at banks could leave him unable to serve a full three-year CEO term unless the Reserve Bank of India grants an exemption.

Media reports have also named external contenders, including Anup Bagchi, CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; Rajiv Sabharwal, CEO of Tata Capital; and Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO of Axis Bank and Dinesh Khara, former chairman of State Bank of India.

Investor confidence has been dented by a series of regulatory, legal and governance-related developments, including the Credit Suisse AT1 bond controversy and the MSRDC deposit-pricing issue, which resulted in warning letters and monetary penalties involving Jagdishan and other officials. The abrupt departure of former chairman Atanu Chakraborty, a US lawsuit and Jagdishan being named in the Lilavati Hospital-related matter have added to the concerns.

Jefferies expects the transition to weigh on revenue momentum, particularly deposit mobilisation and fee income, prompting it to cut its FY27-FY29 earnings estimates by 3% each. It does not, however, see a material risk to asset quality, citing the bank’s record of maintaining high-quality assets.

The brokerage cut its target price to Rs 880 from Rs 1,050, arguing that heightened uncertainty could raise the bank’s cost of equity and compress valuations. ICICI Securities, Nuvama and Motilal Oswal are among the other brokerages to have lowered their price targets.

Yet, analysts also see the leadership reset as an opportunity for HDFC Bank to draw a line under a difficult period.

Motilal Oswal said changes in the leadership team could help address the scepticism that has engulfed the lender in recent months. “A new leadership team, along with an improvement in growth and earnings trajectory, should improve investor sentiment over the medium term,” it said.

For investors, therefore, Jagdishan’s departure settles only one part of the leadership question. The bigger test is who comes next — and how quickly HDFC Bank can rebuild the team around the new chief.