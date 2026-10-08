HDFC Bank‘s incoming Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Anup Bagchi is set to become the highest-paid chief executive among major private sector banks, with a proposed annual compensation package of Rs 35.9 crore (including ESOPs), more than double the remuneration reported by several of his peers in FY26. According to the bank’s postal ballot notice issued on Wednesday, Bagchi’s proposed annual compensation comprises fixed pay of Rs 8.97 crore and performance-linked variable pay of up to Rs 26.92 crore. The package, which has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is subject to shareholder approval. Even excluding ESOPs of Rs 18.04 crore, Bagchi’s salary would still be higher than peers at Rs 17.85 crore.

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In comparison, Kotak Mahindra Bank MD and CEO Ashok Vaswani received Rs 17.24 crore in FY26, while HDFC Bank’s Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha earned Rs 17.14 crore. Outgoing HDFC Bank MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan received Rs 15.12 crore during the financial year. Among other private sector bank chiefs, ICICI Bank MD and CEO Sandeep Bakhshi received Rs 10.62 crore, while Axis Bank MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry earned Rs 10.3 crore in FY26.

Bagchi will take charge as MD and CEO on October 27 for a three-year term ending October 26, 2029, succeeding Jagdishan, who will retire upon completion of his tenure on October 26. Bagchi has over three decades of experience in financial services and has been associated with the ICICI Group since 1992. He previously served as executive director of ICICI Bank and MD and CEO of ICICI Securities, and currently heads ICICI Life Insurance.

Bagchi’s fixed annual remuneration includes a salary of Rs 3.32 crore, housing allowance or accommodation benefits worth Rs 1.66 crore, other fixed allowances of Rs 1.09 crore and conveyance benefits of Rs 54 lakh. The package also includes provident fund contributions, gratuity, pension, superannuation benefits and other perquisites.

A significant portion of the proposed compensation is linked to performance. Of the Rs 26.92 crore variable component, Rs 8.88 crore will be paid in cash, while Rs 18.04 crore will comprise employee stock options (ESOPs). The cash component will be split equally between upfront and deferred payments, with the deferred portion spread over three years. The bank has proposed granting 7,11,801 stock options, valued at approximately Rs 18.04 crore. These options will vest over four years.

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In addition to the annual package, Bagchi will receive a one-time joining bonus worth approximately Rs 7.35 crore in share-linked instruments. This comprises restricted stock units valued at Rs 3.19 crore and stock options worth Rs 4.16 crore, both subject to a four-year vesting schedule.

Bagchi will also be eligible for up to two company cars with a combined ex-showroom price ceiling of Rs 1.4 crore, along with fuel and maintenance benefits. He is entitled to a housing loan facility of Rs 3.75 crore at concessional interest rates, besides medical and personal accident insurance coverage. The bank said the variable component could be as high as 300% of fixed remuneration, subject to performance assessment and regulatory approval. Variable pay accounts for 75% of the proposed annual compensation.