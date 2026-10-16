Top private sector banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are set to announce their Q2FY27 results on October 17. Analysts expect ‘a stable quarter’ for the banking sector, while “private banks are expected to report steady double-digit earnings growth.

However, there could be some exceptions in the private sector space. The “Lower base in select banks such as IIB and Axis Bank and PSU banks may report flat YoY earnings decline (factoring in the recent disclosure from BoB),” according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

FCNR(B) inflows boost bank deposits

FCNR(B) mobilisation is expected to support robust deposit growth across sector. Japanese brokerage firm, Nomura noted that FCNR(B) deposits account for around 7-10% of total deposits at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank, higher than the 3-5% share at HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and Yes Bank.

Banks are using these inflows to reduce their dependence on high-cost wholesale funding, according to Nomura.

JM Financial however, believes, Net interest margins (NIMs) are expected to decline sequentially across most banks due to large FCNR(B) deposit inflows, which will take time to be deployed, and muted growth in low-cost current and savings account (CASA) deposits.

According to JM Financial, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank could see NIMs contract by 14–18 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while HDFC Bank’s margins may fall by around 5 bps and SBI’s by 3 bps.

HDFC Bank Q2FY27 Preview: NII to rise 8%, margins may soften

HDFC Bank is expected to report healthy credit growth in Q2FY27. Axis direct said, “They do not expect any challenges of asset quality, credit costs seen to be steady.”

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Net interest income (NII) is projected to rise 8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 34,091. However, “NIMs likely to moderate slightly by approximately 6 bps QoQ,” said Axis Bank.

Non-interest income is expected to decline 4.7% YoY to Rs 13,678 crore

ICICI Bank Q2FY27 Preview: NII to rise 16%, NIMs may fall 15 bps

ICICI Bank is expected to report strong business growth in Q2FY27.

Net interest income (NII) is projected to rise 16% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 24,973. However, “margins are expected to contract sharply by approximately 15 bps QoQ.”

Operating expense growth is expected to remain contained, supporting an 18.1% YoY increase in pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) to Rs 20,428 crore. Credit costs are expected to remain benign, although the bank may make provisions for standard assets in connection with FCNR(B)-related leverage. Asset quality is expected to remain steady.

Net profit is estimated to increase 14.4% YoY to Rs 14,138 crore.

Axis Bank Q2FY27 Preview: Rapid expansion may weigh on margins

Axis Bank is expected to post net interest income (NII) is expected to grow 8.5% year-on-year (YoY) and 1.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q2FY27. However, the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) is likely to face pressure amid rapid business expansion, supported by strong FCNR(B) deposit inflows and the additional lending leverage provided against these funds.

Q2 banking preview: What to watch out for

Large private banks to witness a NIM contraction of 8-20 basis points in Q2FY27 as the mobilisation of these deposits and associated lending can initially weigh on margins. Most analsyst are constructive on banks with strong liability franchises, diversified growth engines and superior execution capabilities.