By Abhijit Lele,

The rising yield on global borrowings has begun to undermine the effectiveness of the Reserve Bank of India‘s dollar-rupee forex swap facility for overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCB) for banks.

Two state-owned banks, Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, have kept the plans for using the OFCB window on hold due to hardening yields on international borrowings.

Banks weigh rising global interest rate risks

Bankers said while RBI is taking care of currency risks, banks have to bear risks associated with hardening interest rates in global markets.

Gross inflows under OFCBs stood at $5.3 billion till September 18, according to RBI’s monetary policy report.

Bankers said the response to hardening rates is neither to abandon this route, nor to rush to exhaust the window. Where the all-in cost is 70–100 basis points above comparable domestic funding, as reported for state-run lenders in late October, postponing issuance is a commercially-defensible decision.

A Bank of India executive said the bank has held the plans in abeyance in light of the uptick in yields.

Punjab National Bank has also decided not to proceed with overseas borrowings owing to the same reason, a senior PNB executive said.

Between June 8 and October 28, US 10-year treasury yield rose 43 bps to 4.9%.

RBI swap facility offers selective cost benefits to banks

The RBI fixed the swap cost i.e. subsidy for OFCBs at 1.5% per annum, compounded semi-annually. The swap facility which came into effect from June 8, will remain open for flows received up to December 31. Banks are allowed to raise borrowings with a minimum maturity of three years and a maximum period of five years.

Bankers said the RBI facility for banks remains useful as an option. However, this is no longer a blanket cost advantage. The value now depends on the specific bank’s credit spread, the price investors demand, the swap terms and the cost of comparable rupee funding.

While overall costs of funds may rise, the response from banks may not be the same. Overseas borrowing remains cheaper for some banks, depending on their credit profile and funding structure.

Some banks may continue overseas borrowing for diversification or other strategic reasons even when it is not the cheapest source of funds. For them, the decline in price competitiveness is not the same as a complete loss of utility, analysts said.