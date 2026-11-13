By Abhijit Lele

After about a seven-month wait, Fino Payments Bank will get a full-time managing director and chief executive (MD & CEO) by the end of this month, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approving the name of Pratap Singh for the position.

His key priorities will be to bring the bank back on the profit path and ensure a smooth transition into a small finance bank.

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The Navi Mumbai-based bank was under rough weather after erstwhile MD & CEO Rishi Gupta had taken early retirement in May 2026 after alleged GST-related wrongdoing involving business partners and payment aggregators linked to online money gaming.

The bank is preparing to transform itself into a small finance bank (SFB) for which it has received in-principle nod from the RBI in December 2025.

Singh will get a three-year stint as the MD and CEO with effect from November 27, or the date of taking over charge, whichever is earlier, the bank informed the exchanges.

Its stock closed 1.91% higher at Rs 129.45 on the NSE on Friday.

Singh is a banker with over 29 years of experience across India and the UK, with a career spanning retail banking, SME banking, liabilities and digital transformation.

The bank reported a net loss in both the first quarter (₹20.9 crore) and the first half (₹34.6 crore) of the current fiscal.

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Analyst said while the guiding the bank back to profit is the first priority for the new CEO, he will also have his work cut out to restore confidence in governance and internal controls.

In its update on transition to become SFB, the bank said it has on-boarded senior leadership across branch banking, liabilities, MSME and credit risk. It is also refining its product journeys, risk and governance frameworks to ensure regulatory compliance and operational excellence.