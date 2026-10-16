Federal Bank reported a 45.10% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to a record Rs 1,386 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Profit also rose 17.77% sequentially.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 1.32%.

The Bank’s gross and net NPA were at their lowest levels in a decade, slippages had declined 27%, and provision coverage stood at around 87%.

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The bank’s interest earned during the quarter stood at Rs 7721 crore, while provisions and contingencies amounted to Rs 342 crore.

Federal Bank CEO flags record profit, strong core earnings growth

Commenting on the results, KVS Manian, managing director and chief executive officer of Federal Bank, said the bank marked several milestones this quarter, including highest-ever quarterly profit, total business crossing Rs 6.4 lakh crore and advances surpassing Rs 3 lakh crore.

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“More importantly, the growth is coming from the core. Net interest income grew 26% and fee income 32%, and fee income relative to our earning assets is at an all-time high,” he said.

Manian added that gross and net NPA were at their lowest levels in a decade, slippages had declined 27%, and provision coverage stood at around 87%.

Federal Bank appoints Rajesh Varrier as independent director

Federal bank’s board has appointed Rajesh Varrier as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) for three years, effective October 16. Shareholders’ approval will be sought at the next general meeting or within three months, whichever is earlier.