The fall in government security yields is likely to help banks recover part of the Rs 30,000 crore treasury losses they reported in the fourth quarter of FY26 ended March 31, 2026, said bankers.

Over the past week, government bond yields have declined by 25-30 basis points, reversing the earlier trend. This relief comes at a time when tighter liquidity conditions, volatility in global markets and rising domestic inflation pushed yields higher had taken government bond yields above 7% for most part of the fourth quarter.

“Much of the losses reported in the preceding quarter are likely to be shaved off if banks sell their bond holdings. Some banks are waiting for yields to fall further so that the losses can be reduced,” said the treasury head of a private bank.

Market participants expect yields to decline further as crude oil prices have eased to around $72 a barrel and tensions around the US-Iran conflict have moderated amid hopes of a peace agreement. However, markets are also factoring in the possibility of a policy rate hike in August if inflation rises and El Nino affects the agriculture sector.

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The losses could be completely reversed only if bond yields fall to 6.6% or lower.

“In the December quarter of FY26, yields were at 6.60% and rose to 7.10% by the end of the fourth quarter, leading to treasury losses for banks. With yields now at 6.76%, it is safe to say that some of these losses will be reversed,” said a senior banker at Canara Bank.

Following the sharp losses, several commercial banks had approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking permission to spread the impact of mark-to-market (MTM) losses over multiple quarters instead of recognising them in one go. The RBI, however, rejected the request and required banks to fully absorb and account for the treasury losses in the same quarter.

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As banks could not defer the losses, the final quarter of FY26 saw pressure on margins and overall profitability across the sector. Net interest margins (NIMs) came under pressure as loan rates adjusted faster than deposit rates in a changing interest rate environment.

“Lower loan provisioning, which fell to a 12-quarter low, helped most banks maintain profitability in the fourth quarter,” said a senior official at Bank of Baroda.

The treasury impact was sharper for private sector banks compared with public sector banks. HDFC Bank’s return on equity (RoE) moderated to 14.3% from 14.6% a year earlier, while ICICI Bank’s standalone RoE declined to 16% from 17.9% during the same period. Axis Bank saw a sharper impact, with domestic NIM falling to 3.73% in the March quarter from 4.08% a year ago, while net profit declined by Rs 24,457 crore to Rs 7,071 crore.

A recent increase in foreign investor demand has provided support to the bond market. According to CCIL data, foreign portfolio investment in government securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) touched a monthly high of Rs 40,127 crore in June.

The inflows followed the government’s June 5 decision to remove taxes on Indian bonds for foreign investors and include additional long-tenor debt securities under the FAR framework, making them eligible for inclusion in global bond indexes.