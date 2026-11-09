ESAF Small Finance Bank is exploring potential investments from foreign strategic investors as part of an effort to reduce its promoters’ shareholding in line with regulatory requirements, said MD & CEO Paul Thomas. This could bring in new capital and strengthen the bank‘s ownership base, while helping it comply with the prescribed promoter-holding norms.

“We are looking to bring in strategic investors, but we had been waiting for the bank’s profitability to improve. While we are not in a hurry, we do have time, as our capital adequacy ratio currently stands at 24%. The discussions are still at a very early stage, and any investment is likely to be through a fresh issue of shares,” he told FE in an interaction.

Under the small finance bank licensing norms, ESAF Financial Holdings, the bank’s promoter, is required to reduce its stake in ESAF Small Finance Bank to 26% by 2032. As of the September quarter, the promoter held about 63.2% of the bank, while the MD & CEO held a 6.04% stake, as per the investor presentation.

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In addition, the bank is planning to exercise a share swap to lower the promoter stake. “We are exchanging shares in the holding company for shares directly in the bank. It is now with NCLT for approval. Reduction through share swap is 7.44%, which will bring down the promoter holding to 55.79%,” said Thomas.

He said that the bank will consider applying for universal banking license. “We will become eligible to apply for a universal banking licence only by FY28, after completing the required two-year track record of profitability and asset-quality performance. As a natural progression, we will definitely apply for that.”

After being affected by stress in the microfinance segment, the bank has been increasing the share of secured loans in its portfolio. The bank’s loan book is currently split 65% secured and 35% unsecured, with the secured portfolio growing at around 30%. Over the next three years, this mix is expected to shift to roughly 30% unsecured and 70% secured, Thomas said.

The bank will continue focusing on MSME, agriculture, retail, gold (MARG), and emerging household segments, while also targeting higher deposits from our micro customers on the liabilities side going ahead.