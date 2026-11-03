India’s NBFC sector is currently apprehensive about the risk of monsoon-related stress on borrowers’ repayment capacity in FY27, with deficient rainfall raising concerns over asset quality. According to ICRA, “asset quality is anticipated to face some impact in H2 on account of deficit monsoon conditions.”

The southwest monsoon ended at around 87% of the long-period average (LPA) this year, with parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana reporting drought conditions. However, NBFCs say the impact on collections has so far remained limited.

While Shriram Finance expects drought-related credit stress to remain localised and temporary, Equitas Small Finance Bank has reported no significant impact on collections in drought-hit parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka so far.

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Shriram Finance sees drought-related credit stress to remain temporary

Shriram Finance expects drought-related credit stress to remain localised and temporary in FY27 rather than systemic.

Areas like parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana, “lower farm output reduces incomes, slows local consumption and stretches borrowers’ cash flows.”

Drought impact on NBFCs: Key takeaways from Q2FY27

Parameters Shriram Finance Equitas Small Finance Bank Drought impact Expects localised and temporary stress No significant impact on collections so far Key affected regions Parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana Parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka Collection trends Expects repayments to normalise with festive demand Collections remain largely unaffected Asset quality outlook Slight uptick in Stage 2 assets in select pockets Closely monitoring vulnerable regions Credit cost outlook Temporary increase of 15–30 bps in select regions No specific credit cost increase indicated Lending strategy Cautious lending in drought-prone areas MFI exposure to affected regions remains limited Key risk Lower farm output, rural income and consumption Potential stress in microfinance borrowers

“However, India’s rural economy is far less dependent on rainfall than it used to be. Non-crop income, allied activities and wider irrigation coverage now cushion households. The RBI’s own research shows the link between rainfall shortfalls and broader rural activity has weakened over time. For lenders with diversified portfolios and secured, asset-backed books, we see this as a manageable, temporary phase,” Shriram Finance noted.

NBFCs may see temporary rise in delinquencies in H2FY27: Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance expects some increase in early-stage delinquencies in drought-affected regions during the second half of FY27. The company has already seen a slight uptick in Stage 2 assets in certain pockets, but expects the pressure to remain contained.

“We expect it to stay contained and seasonal. The second half of the year is traditionally the busier season, and if festive and overall demand remain healthy, repayments typically normalise,” Shriram Finance said.

Shriram Finance, gross Stage 3 assets stood at 4.65% and net Stage 3 assets at 2.31% at the end of September 2026. Its Stage 3 provision coverage ratio improved to 51.48%.

“In the last month we have also been more cautious in lending in drought-prone areas, which helps limit fresh stress,” Shriram Finance noted.

Credit costs may rise 15-30 bps in some regions

Drought-related stress could also push up credit costs for NBFCs in select geographies and products over the next few quarters. However, Shriram Finance does not expect a structural increase in credit costs.

“Select geographies and products could see a temporary rise of 15–30 basis points for a quarter or two, after which it should normalise. Our Q2FY27 credit cost was 2.03% on total assets,” Shriram Finance noted.

The lender’s profitability also remained strong despite higher provisioning. Its profit after tax rose 59% year-on-year to Rs 3,677 crore in Q2FY27, while return on assets improved to 3.95%.

Higher credit costs unlikely to materially affect margins

Shriram Finance does not expect a temporary increase in credit costs to materially affect its profitability or return ratios in FY27.

It said credit costs do not directly affect net interest margins (NIMs), which depend on lending yields and borrowing costs. Shriram Finance’s cost of liabilities declined 15 basis points during the quarter, despite the RBI raising interest rates.

Shriram Finance’s approach in drought-prone areas

Shriram Finance said they are maintaining a measured growth strategy in vulnerable regions. “We have kept FY27 AUM growth at 15–17% and are taking a measured approach in drought-prone areas,” Shriram Finance noted.

Looking ahead, Shriram Finance expects a healthy festive season and continued government infrastructure spending to support rural incomes in the second half of FY27. These factors could help offset some of the pressure from uneven monsoon rainfall and support repayment trends.

Equitas Small Finance Bank sees no drought impact in Q2

Equitas Small Finance Bank also reported its Q2FY27 recently and highlighted that they have not seen any significant impact on loan collections from drought conditions in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka so far.

“Drought conditions in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka are being closely monitored. MFI exposure to these regions is limited to about 2.9% of total advances,” Equitas Small Finance Bank noted.

Conclusion

Despite weather-related concerns, the sector’s growth outlook remains healthy. The rating agency has cautioned that deficient monsoon conditions could weigh on asset quality, although the overall profitability of NBFCs is expected to remain adequate.

According to ICRA, nearly two-thirds of the surveyed NBFCs and HFCs expect AUM growth of more than 15% in FY2027. The rating agency also expects credit costs to inch up by up to 30 basis points during the year.