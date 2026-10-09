Canara HSBC Life Insurance expects limited impact on credit life business from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) proposed commission reforms, as it expects its parent banks to step up distribution following a reduction in costs.

“I don’t see a drop in the (credit life) business. In fact, with this change happening. It’s quite possible that the product may become further affordable, which means there is a big opportunity for us to scale up this business in volume terms,” Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said during the second-quarter and H1FY27 earnings call.

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Canara HSBC Life Insurance is a joint venture promoted by Canara Bank, which holds a 36.5% stake, and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Limited, with a 25.5% stake. Punjab National Bank is also a shareholder, with a 13% stake.

Mathur said a significant portion of the insurer’s credit life business comes from its two shareholder banks. Since the banks are not just distributors but also shareholders in the company, he expects them to continue supporting the business. He also added that Irdai is seeking feedback from various stakeholders and the final commission rates could be slightly higher than those proposed.

Irdai last month released a consultation paper proposing tighter product- and channel-specific commission caps across life, health and general insurance. Commission on credit life products are capped at 2.5% of the premium for the first-year as against the current average of around 8% and a maximum of 14%. Renewal commissions would be capped at 1%, sharply lower than the current maximum of 38%.

The proposed framework also seeks to prohibit banks and non-banking finance companies from linking loan approval to the purchase of insurance.

“We never used to bundle. In our case EMI and the funding for premium were two different kinds of payouts for the customers,” Mathur said, adding that the loan provided to finance the insurance premium was always separate.

The company on Friday reported a 17.3% year-on-year increase in total premiums to ₹4,742 crore in the first half of FY27. New business premiums, comprising individual and group business, rose 16% to ₹1,984 crore, while renewal premiums grew 18% to ₹2,758 crore. Annualised premium equivalent (APE) increased 14.4% to ₹1,250 crore during the first half of FY27. The share of unit-linked insurance plans in the APE mix declined to 41% in H1 FY27 from 50% in the year-ago period, while the share of non-participating savings products rose to 25% from 17%.

“The share of ULIPs moderated to 41% in H1FY27 from 51% in H1 FY26. Primarily driven by customer preference, volatile equity market conditions,” Mathur said.

Protection products accounted for 10% of the APE mix, up from 8% a year earlier. Mathur said the insurer continued to focus on traditional products during H1 FY27, supported by customer preferences and market volatility. “The share of traditional products has increased to 59% of APE in H1 FY27 compared to 50% the last year in H1 FY26,” he added.

Separately, the company’s board approved raising ₹287.5 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. The insurer’s solvency ratio stood at 180%, comfortably above the regulatory minimum of 150%. Mathur said the fund-raising would support business growth, meet higher solvency requirements for protection products and finance new investments across distribution channels.