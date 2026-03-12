Central Bank of India is in focus after it entered into a co-lending partnership with IIFL Finance to offer loans at competitive interest rates.

“Central Bank of India has entered into Co-Lending Partnership with IIFL Finance to offer Loans at competitive rates, subject to compliance with the applicable law(s) including the revised Co-Lending Arrangements (CLA) guidelines dated 28.11.2025 issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” The Bank said in its regulatory filing.

IIFL Finance to originate loan proposals

Under the arrangement, IIFL Finance will originate loan proposals, which will then be processed by both lenders based on jointly defined credit parameters and eligibility criteria.

Borrowers will benefit from a blended interest rate offered under the co-lending structure. IIFL Finance will also service the loan accounts throughout the lifecycle of the loan.

The partnership is expected to help both institutions expand their lending portfolios while improving credit access for borrowers across the country.

Strong retail network of IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance is a retail-focused non-banking financial company registered with the RBI and is a major player in the gold loan segment in India.

The bank has its headquarter in Mumbai and has a network of 4,761 branches across the country and serves a large customer base, particularly in underserved segments.

As of December 31, 2025, IIFL Finance reported assets under management (AUM) of Rs 49,027 crore.

The co-lending arrangement is expected to strengthen customer outreach for both lenders while helping expand credit availability across India.

Central Bank of India share price

The share price of Central Bank of India has surged 1% in the intra-day trading session on Wednesday. The stock is gained slightly over 1.07% in past three months and 1.49% in past six months.

IIFL Finance share price

IIFL Finance is also trading flat in the intra-day session. The stock has declined 8.31% in past one month and 17.36% in the past three months.