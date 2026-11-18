As deposit growth continues to lag credit growth, Indian banks are preparing to step up securitisation of their retail loan portfolios to meet future liquidity requirements, bankers and industry experts said.

Bank credit grew 19.5% year-on-year as of October 31, outpacing deposit growth of 16.9%. The banking system’s credit-deposit (CD) ratio rose to 82.06% from 80.22% at the end of October 2025, reflecting increasing pressure on deposit mobilisation as lending picks up.

Rituparna Banerjee, Group Head – Markets, ALM & Syndication, Axis Bank, which is setting up a framework for securitisation, said lenders need to have the necessary systems in place to execute these transactions as requirements arise, rather than waiting for liquidity pressures to intensify.

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“Internally, we have started building these capabilities now so that we are ready to execute at short notice—because when the need arises, putting processes in place takes time. Having the right enablers ready upfront is critical,” Banerjee said.

State Bank of India (SBI) is also exploring securitisation of its housing loan portfolio as an alternative source of liquidity. Chairman C S Setty had said in August that the bank was engaging with potential investors to determine the structure and tenure of mortgage-backed securities and was keen to undertake a transaction during FY27. Setty had also emphasised the need for greater participation from non-bank investors to deepen the market.

Securitisation allows lenders to pool loans and transfer the underlying credit exposures to investors, freeing up funds for fresh lending. While the instrument is widely used by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), participation by banks as originators has remained limited. Banks have traditionally been major investors in securitised loan pools originated by NBFCs, rather than sellers of their own portfolios, as they have largely relied on deposits to fund lending.

“Banks are living in a post-CASA era. They will need to evolve their business models to include much more of an originate-to-distribute approach and, hence, securitise their assets,” said Yashraj Erande, senior partner and India leader of the financial services practice at Bain & Company.

Erande said there was significant interest from domestic and global alternative investment funds (AIFs) and other investors in gaining exposure to long-tenured retail assets, making him optimistic about the growth of retail loan securitisation.

According to ICRA, NBFCs account for around 95% of securitisation volumes. Bank participation had increased in FY25 when some lenders faced elevated CD ratios, but subsequently moderated as these ratios eased.

“Typically, we have seen that banks look at securitisation when the credit-deposit ratios are elevated. Since currently the credit-deposit ratios are under control, securitisation from banks is expected to be more opportunistic,” said Manushree Saggar, senior vice-president and group head, structured finance, ICRA.

The overall securitisation market recorded transactions worth Rs 1.47 lakh crore in the first half of FY27, up nearly 42% from Rs 1.04 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year. Total volumes stood at Rs 2.30 lakh crore in FY26, while ICRA expects the market to reach Rs 2.60-2.70 lakh crore in FY27.

However, finding investors remains a challenge for bank-originated transactions. According to ICRA, banks are the principal investors in securitised assets but are generally reluctant to sell their own loan portfolios to competing lenders, making it difficult to place large-ticket transactions.

ICRA said future securitisation activity among banks would depend on individual lenders’ CD ratios and the profitability of their underlying loan portfolios. Banks have securitised housing and vehicle loans in the past, although such transactions have largely been opportunistic.

While lenders are strengthening their operational readiness, actual transactions will depend on their funding requirements and whether selling loan portfolios offers better economics than retaining them for future interest income.