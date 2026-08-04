Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, banking system liquidity has improved on account of inflows from foreign currency non-resident bank {(FCNR) (B)} deposits.

The system liquidity was at a surplus of Rs 2.4 lakh crore as on Monday, the highest since May 16. It averaged at Rs 1.64 lakh crore over the past week, compared with Rs 1.07 lakh crore in July, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

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“Banking system liquidity has improved on the back of robust FCNR (B) inflows. With less intervention required by the RBI in the currency market, FCNR (B) flows are translating into more system liquidity. We expect liquidity conditions to strengthen further as inflows continue to rise,” said Alok Singh, treasury head at CSB Bank.

Followed by the improved liquidity, the weighted average call rate (WACR) eased to 5.06% on Tuesday compared to 5.10% on Monday and an average of 5.23% in July. Volume in the call market has also come down over the past few days due to improved liquidity.