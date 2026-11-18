The High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat, in its first two meetings over the last two weeks, discussed the key areas to be examined under its Terms of Reference.

It also identified stakeholder groups for consultation, including banks, non-banking financial companies, development financial institutions, regulators, industry associations, fintech organisations and others.

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To ensure a structured consultative process, the Committee has circulated questionnaires to various stakeholder groups, inviting their views and suggestions on key areas of banking sector reforms, the finance ministry said in a statement.

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Going forward, the Committee will hold meetings with key stakeholders to gather further inputs for its recommendations on Banking for Viksit Bharat 2047, it said.

These consultations will help the Committee frame recommendations to strengthen the Indian banking sector and make it competitive, resilient, inclusive and future-ready.

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On October 31, the government constituted the High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat, headed by former banker and Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel, with broad terms of reference aimed at undertaking comprehensive reforms in the banking sector.

The Committee will review India’s banking sector and recommend structural, institutional, regulatory and legislative reforms to make it globally competitive, financially inclusive and resilient in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

It will submit its report by April 2027.