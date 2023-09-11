Bandhan Bank CCO Sudheer Reddy Gavula resigns, board approves appointment of Amitava Goswami

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank announced that its chief compliance officer (CCO) Sudheer Reddy Gavula has resigned from his position and has decided to explore professional opportunities outside the Bank. “We would like to inform that Sudheer Reddy Gavula, Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) of the Bank, appointed under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, has decided to explore professional opportunities outside the Bank and accordingly, has resigned on September 09, 2023,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Further, the Board of Directors of the bank approved the appointment of Amitava Goswami as the CCO and he will take over from Sudheer Reddy Gavula. Amitava Goswami has more than 30 years of experience in banking and he has been associated with the Bank since 2015 and currently, is heading Branch Operations & Customer Service function of the Bank. He has experience in the areas of banking operations, controlling function in region/circle and central office, process management and related compliance. Before joining Bandhan Bank, he has worked with Standard Chartered Bank for more than 9 years and Axis Bank for 12 years in various positions in retail banking and banking operations. Amitava Goswami is a science graduate, LLB and MBA (Marketing & Finance).

In his resignation letter, Sudheer Reddy Gavula said, “I am writing to notify that I have decided to resign from the services from the Bank, as Chief Compliance Officer to pursue another opportunity, which in my view, may fulfill desired career aspirations.” He further wrote, “I will be humbled, if you can relieve me from the services of the Bank, as Chief Compliance Officer, by EOD of November 24, 2023, which wilI facilitate greatly in carrying out my relocation activities from Kolkata.”

Earlier in July 2023, Bandhan Bank’s chief financial officer (CFO) Sunil Samdani stepped down from the position to take up another opportunity.