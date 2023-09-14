scorecardresearch
Bajaj Housing Finance offers home loans at 8.45% per year

The festive offer will enable prospective customers to benefit from equated monthly installments starting from Rs 729 per lakh.

Written by Ajay Ramanathan
Bajaj Housing Finance
The bank has onboarded 310,000 customers with salary disbursing accounts.

Bajaj Housing Finance has announced a festive offer on home loans with interest rates starting at 8.45% per annum for salaried applicants.

The festive offer will enable prospective customers to benefit from equated monthly installments starting from Rs 729 per lakh.

The offer is valid for applicants with a credit score of 750 or higher, and on home loans disbursed from September 13 to November 12.

The loans come with a host of features like customised repayment options and disbursals in 48 hours, a tenor of up to 40 years and an option to link interest rate to the repo rate.

Currently, the interest rate on home loans offered by non-bank lenders start at 8.50% per annum and go up to 14.75% per annum.

The announcement comes at a time when various lenders typically launch festive offers in the run up to Navratri and Diwali.

Earlier, Bank of Baroda announced that launch ‘BOB Ke Sang Tyohar Ki Umang’ festive campaign, which will run up to December 31. The festive offer includes the launch of four new savings accounts with a host of benefits and concessions.

It also includes an attractive interest rate on home loans, car loans, education loans, and personal loans.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 03:33 IST

WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS