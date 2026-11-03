Bajaj Finserv reported a net profit of Rs 1,458.53, up 34.4% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 1,085.18 crore reported in Q2FY26. On a sequential basis also, the profit rises 30.51%.

Bajaj Finserv’s interest income stood at Rs 2,047.15 crore, up 38.20% from Rs 1,481.28 crore reported in Q2FY26. “We reported healthy performance amidst fierce market conditions,” Bajaj Finserv noted.

Bajaj Finance added 4.42 million customers to its customer franchise and booked 13.45 million new loans during the quarter.

Bajaj General Insurance reported a 10% growth in gross written premium (GWP) to Rs 7,056 crore. Excluding crop insurance and government health businesses, which are driven by large tenders, premium growth stood at 21%.

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Meanwhile, Bajaj Life Insurance reported a 40% increase in the value of new business (VNB), in line with its focus on sustainable and profitable growth. The company also commenced operations in GIFT City in October 2026.

About Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv is one of India’s leading diversified financial services companies and the holding company for various financial services businesses of the Bajaj Group.

The company operates as a Core Investment Company (CIC) under the Reserve Bank of India’s regulations and has interests across lending, insurance, investments and wealth management.

Its portfolio of financial solutions includes consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, auto financing, life and general insurance, securities brokerage, mutual funds and investment products. Bajaj Finserv holds a 51.32% stake in Bajaj Finance and a 77.33% stake each in Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance. The company focuses on expanding its financial services ecosystem through technology, data analytics and digital platforms.