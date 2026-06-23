Axis Bank has an eligible credit facility of over Rs 10,000 crore under the Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme 5.0 for the micro, small, and medium enterprises, a senior official told the media in a round table on Tuesday.

“We have invested quite a bit in that. Just to give you a perspective, the opportunity is about Rs 10,000 crores, that is the eligible amount across the companies. I think he would have a larger amount,” said Prashanth T S, group head, mid-corporate & medium enterprises group, Axis Bank.

The official said the bank has begun processing applications, with about Rs 5,000 crore already applied under the scheme. He added that the bank is also digitising the process to make it faster and simpler.

This gives us a chance to back MSMEs using the government guarantee, so we will seize every opportunity to support eligible MSMEs under the scheme, the bank said.

The bank’s MSME business has been growing at a compound annual growth rate of 24%. Currently, the bank’s total MSME exposure stands at Rs 3 lakh crore. The bank has an overall market share of just over 8% in the MSME segment, rising to north of 9% on an incremental basis.

The bank sees Maharashtra as a key hub for MSMEs and aims to bring branch banking and MSME-focused capabilities to support their customers across the state. The private lender plans to add 500 branches in FY27. Over the past two years, it has opened 400 branches.