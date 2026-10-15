Canara Bank expects to absorb the additional ₹2,000-3,000 crore in one-time provisioning towards expected credit loss (ECL) without a major impact on its capital or overall financial performance, despite hardening bond yields and potential mark-to-market losses on held-to-maturity securities.

“We have already raised our provision coverage ratio by 175 bps to 95.34%. Our Common Equity Tier 1 capital also is 12.80% against regulatory requirement of 8.5% only,” Brajesh Kumar Singh, managing director and chief executive of Canara Bank, told FE.

The state-run lender has revised its estimate for the one-time ECL provision to ₹12,000-15,000 crore from the earlier ₹10,000-12,000 crore, factoring in the hardening of yields and potential MTM losses on held-to-maturity securities.

“We have not calculated exactly, but what we roughly presume, it will be somewhere ₹12,000-₹15,000 crore. It has increased to ₹3,000 crore considering the hardening of yield, considering one-time provision for M2M, we will have to provide,” Singh said during the bank’s second-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

Singh, however, told FE that the final provisioning requirement would depend on bond yields prevailing on the date of reckoning. “Since these yields have hardened so under mark to market there will be little more provision that is required but we do not know it will happen on date of reckoning on 1st April.”

He added that even on a conservative basis, the bank earns ₹12,000-13,000 crore in profit, making the ECL provisioning manageable. “We can also spread it (ECL provision) over five years so it will not affect us in any way,” Singh said.

Canara Bank on Wednesday reported an 8% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹5,175 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, driven by 20% growth in net interest income to ₹11,005 crore. However, non-interest income declined 18% year-on-year to ₹5,772 crore, dragged down by a sharp fall in treasury income to ₹499 crore from ₹1,583 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Singh attributed the decline in treasury income to hardening yields. “For every basis point increase (in yields), we are losing ₹35-38 crore,” he said.

On asset quality, Singh said the bank did not see any major stress in its agriculture loan book, including in drought-affected areas of Karnataka and Maharashtra. “There is not much impact. The districts in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Assam that are affected, the exposure is only around ₹13,000 crore put together,” he said.

He added that the impact on recoveries was being addressed through restructuring facilitated by state-level banking committees (SLBCs), while some state-level moratoriums were also expected.

The lender is looking to exceed its full-year advances growth guidance of 11-12%, Singh said, citing broad-based growth and strong demand during the festive season. “Our growth was broad-based. In the festive season, we expect good underwriting and the retail lending consumption loans and growth driven by the consumption loans,” he said. The bank’s retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) advances grew 21% year-on-year to ₹8.12 lakh crore.

On corporate lending, Singh said the bank had a pipeline of ₹47,000 crore, of which ₹30,000 crore had already been sanctioned but was awaiting disbursement. Another ₹17,000 crore in proposals was under consideration.

Singh also said a majority of the $5.8 billion raised through foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits had already been deployed to retire high-cost term deposits, while some of the funds had supported advances. “There is no surplus liquidity. In rupee terms, it is only ₹53,000 crore. Every month we are replenishing ₹40,000-50,000 crore of deposits,” Singh said.

On the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) proposed reforms to insurance distribution, Singh said the impact on the bank was likely to be less than ₹150-200 crore. Canara Bank earned ₹639 crore from its bancassurance business in FY26.