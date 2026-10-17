Axis Bank reported a 37.6% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 7,003.3 crore for the second quarter of FY27 on Saturday (October 17), supported by lower provisions and higher net interest income. The private sector lender’s net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest paid, increased 11.8% year-on-year to Rs 15,371.4 crore.

The private sector lender also reported an improvement in bad-loan ratios as advances and deposits expanded. Profit stood at Rs 5,089.64 crore a year earlier. However, earnings slipped 1.6% from Rs 7,113.92 crore in the June quarter.

Net interest income grows 11.8%

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expenses, rose 11.8% to Rs 15,371.42 crore from Rs 13,744.55 crore a year earlier. It increased 5% sequentially.

Interest earned increased 17.6% to Rs 36,418.77 crore, while interest expenses climbed 22.2% to Rs 21,047.35 crore. The faster rise in interest costs limited growth in net interest income, despite the expansion in the bank’s lending business during the quarter.

Total income grew 14.2% to Rs 42,949.32 crore. Other income, which includes fees, investment gains and foreign exchange earnings, declined to Rs 6,530.55 crore from Rs 6,624.58 crore.

Operating expenses rose 8.7% to Rs 10,818.89 crore, with increases in both employee costs and other operating expenses.

Bad-loan ratios improve

The gross non-performing asset ratio declined to 1.16% at September-end from 1.28% in June and 1.46% a year earlier. The net NPA ratio improved to 0.35%, against 0.39% and 0.44%, respectively.

Gross bad loans fell to Rs 16,777.52 crore from Rs 17,124.33 crore in June. Net bad loans also declined sequentially, to Rs 5,053.79 crore from Rs 5,192.56 crore.

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Loans outpace deposit growth

Advances increased 23% year on year to Rs 13.74 lakh crore, while deposits rose 20.7% to Rs 14.52 lakh crore at September-end.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio under Basel III stood at 16.27%, compared with 16.67% in June and 16.55% a year earlier. Annualised return on assets improved to 1.38% from 1.23% a year ago, though it declined from 1.51% in the preceding quarter.

For the first half of FY27, standalone net profit rose 29.6% to Rs 14,117.20 crore. On a consolidated basis, including its subsidiaries and associate, quarterly net profit increased 39.4% to Rs 7,704.67 crore from Rs 5,527.85 crore a year earlier.