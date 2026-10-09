Wealth management firm Anand Rathi Wealth on Friday reported a 22 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 122 crore for the September quarter of FY27, driven by revenue growth.

The firm posted a net profit of Rs 99.8 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Its revenue from operations rose 16 per cent to Rs 356.6 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from Rs 307 crore a year ago, it said.

For the first half of FY27, the company’s consolidated net profit increased 23 per cent to Rs 238 crore, and revenue grew 17 per cent to Rs 693 crore.

Anand Rathi Wealth’s assets under management (AUM) rose 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,08,377 crore as of September 30, 2026.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share.

The firm also reported its highest-ever quarterly net inflows of Rs 4,186 crore in the quarter, up 39 per cent year-on-year. Equity mutual fund net inflows touched a record Rs 2,867 crore, a 39 per cent jump.

The company’s management said its performance reflected the strength of its wealth management solutions amid market volatility and global uncertainties.