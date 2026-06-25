Amazon on Thursday announced an additional investment of $13 billion in India by 2030 to expand its artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. The new commitment increases the company’s total planned investment in India to $48 billion over the next five years.

The announcement came after Amazon chief executive officer Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Following the meeting, Jassy said Amazon remained committed to expanding its presence in India and supporting the country’s technology ecosystem.

Really enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister @narendramodi about what’s ahead for Amazon in India.



We’ve been serving customers, sellers, developers, startups, and enterprises in India for more than a decade and just getting started.



Shared that we’re investing $48 billion… pic.twitter.com/CSiwPTiEBh — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) June 25, 2026

“Shared that we’re investing $48 billion over the coming five years, including $21+ billion in AI and cloud infrastructure,” Jassy said in a post on X.

PM Modi also shared the details of the meeting and investment in a post on X. “A great meeting with Mr. Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon’s record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India!” he wrote.

A great meeting with Mr. Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon's record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India!@amazon https://t.co/emr6Dd9Cps — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2026

The latest investment plan came after Amazon’s previously announced plan to invest $35 billion in India by 2030.

Details of new investment

Amazon said the fresh funding will focus on expanding artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure in the Mumbai and Hyderabad regions. These cities already host key technology and data centre operations and are expected to play an important role in supporting future digital services.

The company said stronger cloud infrastructure will help businesses, startups and public sector organisations access advanced computing capabilities. The investment will also support growing demand for AI-related services as companies increasingly adopt new technologies across industries.

Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing division, has steadily expanded its footprint in India in recent years. The new funding is expected to strengthen its ability to provide cloud storage, data processing and AI-powered solutions to customers across the country.