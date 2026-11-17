Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to invest $7 billion (around Rs 65,393 crore) in renewable energy projects in India by 2030, over and above the $4 billion it has already contracted in the country, news agency PTI reported. The company also unveiled four new wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of 934 MW.

According to PTI, Amazon said the investment would strengthen its position as one of India’s leading corporate purchasers of carbon-free energy.

The four projects include a 234 MW wind farm in Karnataka, which the company described as its largest contracted wind project in Asia to date. The other projects comprise a 200 MW hybrid solar-and-wind facility in Karnataka, a 300 MW solar installation in Madhya Pradesh and a 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan.

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The projects have been secured through power purchase agreements (PPAs) and form part of Amazon’s $4 billion worth of renewable energy investments already contracted in India, PTI reported quoting the company as saying.

Amazon’s renewable energy portfolio in India

Once operational, Amazon’s renewable energy portfolio in India is expected to exceed 2 GW of capacity. The company said this would be sufficient to meet the annual electricity requirements of more than 3.5 million households in the country.

Amazon’s existing portfolio in India comprises 57 projects. These include 14 utility-scale wind and solar projects that supply carbon-free electricity to the grid, along with 43 on-site solar installations across its facilities.

The latest announcement is part of the company’s effort to expand its renewable energy footprint and reduce the carbon emissions associated with its operations.

Amazon targets 65% reduction in electricity carbon intensity by 2030

It is reportedly said that the investments will contribute to a new global target announced by Amazon to reduce the carbon intensity of the electricity powering its operations by 65% by 2030.

Under the target, every unit of electricity consumed by the company will be associated with 65% fewer carbon emissions compared with its 2019 baseline.

Amazon said the target marks another milestone towards its broader commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its operations by 2040.