IndiGo has a new captain at the helm as Willie Walsh has formally taken charge as Chief Executive Officer of India’s largest airline. His appointment was first announced in March 2026 and he will now lead the airline’s overall operations and long-term strategy. He arrives with more than four decades in aviation behind him, having run Aer Lingus, British Airways and International Airlines Group before spending five years as the voice of the global airline industry at IATA. IndiGo’s management has said his global experience will be central as the carrier pushes deeper into international markets and enters its next phase of growth.

Leading British Airways through difficult times

In 2005, Walsh became the CEO of British Airways. He led the airline during the global financial crisis of 2008–2009, managing operations during a very challenging period for the aviation industry. His leadership during this time helped build his reputation as a strong and decisive executive.

Walsh later became the founding CEO of International Airlines Group (IAG) in 2011. The group was created after the merger of British Airways and Iberia. He led IAG until 2020, helping it grow into one of Europe’s largest airline groups and expanding its global presence.

Role at global aviation body IATA

After leaving IAG, Walsh became the Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 2021. In this role, he represented airlines worldwide and worked on major industry issues. He pushed for the reopening of international travel after the pandemic, spoke against high airport charges, and supported the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

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Known for strong leadership style

Walsh is widely known in the aviation industry for his direct and outspoken approach. He has a strong focus on financial discipline and has led major airlines through periods of change and crisis. His ability to restructure companies and improve performance has made him one of the most influential figures in global aviation. As CEO, Walsh will now focus on expanding IndiGo’s international network, improving its strategy, and strengthening the airline’s position globally.