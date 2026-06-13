The tragic crash of an Antonov AN-32 aircraft at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Assam’s Jorhat has once again drawn attention to one of the oldest and most critical aircraft in the Indian military transport fleet. The accident took place on Saturday when an AN-32 transport aircraft reportedly crashed while attempting to land at the Jorhat Air Force Station, killing five IAF personnel onboard.

Following the crash, emergency rescue teams and firefighting units were rushed to the site as authorities began investigating what caused the accident.

The incident has renewed focus on the AN-32 aircraft, often referred to as the backbone of India’s military transport operations.

What is the AN-32 aircraft?

The Antonov AN-32, NATO reporting name Cline, is a twin-engine military transport aircraft designed by Ukraine’s Antonov Design Bureau, formerly part of the Soviet Union.

Originally, the aircraft was developed specifically for countries like India that required transport aircraft capable of operating in extreme weather conditions, mountainous terrain and high-altitude airfields.

Its rugged design allows it to operate efficiently in harsh tropical climates as well as difficult Himalayan conditions, making it one of the most versatile military transport aircraft in service.

Why AN-32 is called the workhorse of the IAF

The AN-32 has served as the backbone of the Indian Air Force’s transport fleet since it was inducted in 1984.

The aircraft plays a vital role in supporting military operations in some of India’s most inaccessible regions, particularly along the Himalayan frontier and the strategically critical Siachen Glacier.

Because of its ability to land at extremely high altitudes, nearly 4,500 metres above sea level, the aircraft is frequently used to supply remote military outposts where larger aircraft cannot operate.

Over the years, the AN-32 has become an essential lifeline for both military logistics and civilian relief operations in remote areas.

Key capabilities and technical specifications

According to Antonov’s official website, the twin-engine turboprop aircraft is designed primarily for military logistics and transport missions. It can carry up to 7.5 tonnes of cargo, transport nearly 50 passengers, or carry around 42 paratroopers during airborne military operations.

The aircraft is extensively used for troop deployment, supply drops, disaster relief missions, humanitarian assistance and medical evacuation operations.

One of its most distinctive features is its high-wing design, with engines mounted above the wings. This allows the aircraft to safely land on rough and unprepared dirt airstrips by reducing the risk of debris damaging the engines.

The aircraft is powered by Ivchenko AI-20 turboprop engines, specially designed to perform efficiently in high-temperature and high-altitude conditions.

Nearly 100 aircraft still operational in India

The Indian Air Force currently operates nearly 100 AN-32 aircraft, making it one of the largest fleets of the transport aircraft anywhere in the world.

Although the aircraft has undergone several upgrades over the years, it remains one of the oldest platforms still actively serving in India’s defence fleet.

The aircraft continues to play a critical role in maintaining logistical connectivity in border regions, especially in areas where infrastructure remains limited.

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What happened in the Assam crash?

Earlier on Saturday, an AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident while landing at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam.

Confirming the incident, the Indian Air Force said, “An AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam. More details are awaited.”

According to The Indian Express report, the aircraft crashed during the landing phase, following which emergency responders were immediately deployed to control the situation.

The crash reportedly claimed the lives of five Indian Air Force personnel, though authorities are yet to release a detailed statement regarding the cause of the accident.