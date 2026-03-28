PM Narendra modi on Saturday urged citizens to work with dedication and unity to tackle global challenges, and said the government prioritises securing India’s interests and safeguarding “families and farmers”. Referring to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, the Prime Minister said achieving Viksit Bharat would require collective effort and unity among 1.4 billion citizens to face global challenges.

He also stressed that the government’s priority is to enhance citizens’ convenience by saving time and reducing costs.

“I once again appeal to the people of the country that we must face this crisis calmly, with patience and unity. This is a global crisis, but we must prioritise India’s interests. That is our greatest strength,” he said.

He said he had discussed the situation in detail in Parliament and also held extensive and “very positive” deliberations with chief ministers of various states.

ALSO READ Noida airport aims to provide travelers a gateway into the future

Shielding the Economy

The PM said that India is confronting the challenges arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia with full strength and that the country is taking all necessary steps to safeguard its citizens. Highlighting that India depends on crude oil and gas from conflict-affected regions, Modi said: “The government is taking necessary steps to ensure the burden does not fall on families and farmers.”

Inaugurating the Noida International Airport, the Prime Minister said, “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the journey towards a Viksit Uttar Pradesh and a Viksit Bharat.” Modi said the Noida International Airport would boost economic activity in the region. “Noida International Airport will create new opportunities for farmers, small traders and youngsters of Western Uttar Pradesh.”

Highlighting the government’s aviation policy, Modi said the BJP-led government has focused on expanding airport infrastructure while ensuring affordability for common citizens. “We launched the UDAN scheme to ensure that air travel remains within the reach of ordinary families. In the past few years, more than 1.6 crore people have travelled at affordable fares under this scheme,” he said.

He added that the scheme has recently been expanded with an approved outlay of around Rs 29,000 crore, with plans to develop new airports in smaller cities and build around 200 helipads in the coming years. “States like Uttar Pradesh will benefit significantly from this expansion,” he said.

Modi said India’s aviation sector is growing rapidly, leading to increased demand for aircraft, with airlines placing orders for hundreds of planes. “These new aircraft and services will require a large workforce for operations, servicing and maintenance. This presents a huge opportunity for the youth,” he said, adding that the government is expanding training facilities in the aviation sector.

ALSO READ PM Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport in a big boost for Delhi-NCR connectivity

Aviation Self-Reliance

The Prime Minister highlighted the lack of adequate Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities in India in the past, noting that nearly 85% of aircraft had to go abroad for servicing. “Our government has resolved to make India self-reliant in the MRO sector. Large-scale facilities are now being developed in the country, and an MRO facility has also been launched at Jewar,” he said. He said such facilities would not only generate revenue but also create employment opportunities for local people. Modi said the government’s priority is to ensure convenience for citizens, save time and reduce costs.

“Modern transport systems like Metro and Vande Bharat trains are being expanded with this vision. The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train has already benefited more than 2.5 crore passengers, reducing travel time from hours to minutes,” he said. Emphasising infrastructure development, the Prime Minister said the government has made unprecedented investments in the sector over the past 11 years.

“The infrastructure budget has increased more than sixfold. About Rs 17 lakh crore has been spent on highways and expressways, and over 1 lakh kilometres of highways have been constructed,” he said.

Civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said on the occasion that the airport will be developed as an aerotropolis and air cargo services from the airport will ensure that locally manufactured products can reach around the world.

With PTI inputs