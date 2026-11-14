Thousands of flights across the United States were cancelled or delayed after a communications failure at air traffic control centres forced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to impose a nationwide ground stop on November 13.

Although the FAA lifted the order at around 8.15 pm Eastern Time on Friday, airlines continued to face disruptions as aircraft and crews were left out of position. The effects extended into Saturday, with thousands more cancellations as carriers worked to restore their schedules.

In its initial statement, the FAA said the nationwide ground stop followed communication problems at multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers. “FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide updates,” the agency said. It described the information as preliminary and subject to change.

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The safety of the flying public is always the FAA’s highest priority. The FAA lifted the ground stop and some flight departures are resuming. Before clearing flights to resume, we thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable.… — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 14, 2026

After more than four hours, the FAA lifted the restriction. The agency said it had thoroughly tested its systems before allowing flights to resume to ensure they were stable and operations remained reliable.

Nearly 10,000 flights had been cancelled by 11.30 pm ET on Friday, reported Reuters. Delta Air Lines and American Airlines each reported more than 2,200 cancellations, while United Airlines recorded 1,800, according to Flightradar24.

Over 2,000 flights were cancelled on Saturday, reported AP. FlightAware put the number of US flight cancellations at over 2,500, with hundreds of additional delays.

According to Reuters, this was the longest nationwide flight shutdown in the US since the September 11, 2001 attacks. It was also the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when an FAA computer system used to send safety notices to pilots failed.

What caused the nationwide flight shutdown?

The disruption began when air traffic control centres experienced problems with radar and communications systems. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the trouble started at 3.36 pm ET on Friday.

The FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop because controllers could not rely on the systems needed to manage aircraft safely. The order required airlines to hold departing flights on the ground while authorities addressed the problem.

Update from The White House https://t.co/pNjkz3znSB — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 14, 2026

Duffy said switches and routers became overloaded with data, resulting in inconsistencies in the information supplied to air traffic control centres.

“Our switches, our routers actually got overloaded with data and they started to give us inconsistencies in the data from those routers and because of that we shut the system down,” Duffy said, according to Reuters.

He said that controllers did not completely lose radar or communications at any point and were able to land thousands of aircraft safely. However, the system’s instability meant it could not support normal flight operations.

Trump administration officials attributed the problem to new technology being added to the air traffic control network. They said it overloaded older equipment, causing intermittent gaps in communications and radar services.

The outage appeared to affect a telecommunications network overseen by L3Harris Technologies, reported Reuters citing two airline officials. The network handles radio frequencies used by air traffic controllers to communicate with pilots.

However, the authorities had not publicly confirmed that the company or its network caused the failure.

The possibility of a cyberattack or an artificial intelligence-related problem also came under scrutiny. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no evidence so far of a cyberattack or a rogue AI system, although investigators had not ruled out either possibility.

“It appears this was mechanically driven. However, we’re still looking,” Mullin said, as reported by Reuters.

The National Security Agency was assisting the Department of Homeland Security with the investigation. Duffy also said the outage was not connected to the FAA’s new AI-powered system designed to predict problems in the sky.

How did the shutdown disrupt global travel?

The ground stop affected flights across the US, disrupting domestic journeys as well as international services that rely on American airports as connecting hubs.

Passengers faced delays and cancellations at airports from Boston and New York to Seattle and Los Angeles. Some had to spend the night at airports or look for alternative flights.

The disruption continued after the FAA lifted the ground stop. Aircraft had to wait for gates, while airlines worked to match planes with available crews and revised departure schedules.

Some aircraft at major airports had waited more than five hours for a gate, Reuters reported. AP also reported that one passenger remained on a plane for more than five hours after it landed at Los Angeles International Airport from Newark.

Airlines prioritised certain services as they tried to restore operations. American Airlines said it was giving priority to international destinations and smaller cities outside its major hubs to help reposition aircraft and crews.

The disruption also affected sports teams travelling for scheduled matches. AP reported that Auburn University’s football team took a bus to Mississippi State, while organisers delayed the start of its game from noon to 4.15 pm ET.

How many flights were affected?

Airline or platform Reported cancellations Delta Air Lines Over 2,200 American Airlines Over 2,200 United Airlines 1,800 Total US flights by 11:30 pm ET Friday Nearly 10,000 US flights cancelled on Saturday, according to FlightAware Over 2,500

Reuters reported that US airlines would not be required to compensate stranded passengers because the disruption resulted from an FAA system failure rather than an issue caused by the carriers.

What is US government planning to do?

The shutdown increased pressure on the Trump administration and Congress to modernise the country’s air traffic control infrastructure.

Before the November 13 incident, the White House and the Department of Transportation had asked Congress to approve $30.1 billion for airport and air traffic control upgrades.

The request included:

$10.1 billion for air traffic control modernisation , including $7.2 billion for a common automation platform and controller workstations.

, including $7.2 billion for a common automation platform and controller workstations. $2 billion for cloud computing to support the modernisation programme.

to support the modernisation programme. $18 billion for airport projects , including $10 billion to modernise or replace ageing terminals.

, including $10 billion to modernise or replace ageing terminals. $2 billion for FAA control towers.

Following the outage, Duffy called for a larger funding package of $50 billion to modernise the air traffic control system. Reuters reported that the administration increased its request late on Friday.

“This is an emergency,” Duffy said. “What’s more important than having an air traffic control system that actually works?” Duffy said, as reported by Reuters.

Congress had already approved $12.5 billion over five years in July 2025 to upgrade air traffic control technology and increase the hiring of controllers.

The White House has urged the Republican-led Congress to approve additional funding in the final weeks of the year, before Democrats take control of Congress in January.