Tata Group chairman N. Chandrasekaran has urged Air India employees to stay focused on execution, cost discipline as the airline navigates a turbulent phase.

Addressing staff at a town hall following the resignation of CEO and MD Campbell Wilson, Chandrasekaran acknowledged the sector’s challenges while striking a note of resilience. “While our future is bright and we have laid a solid foundation for our ambition, we are going through a challenging time, the impact of which is most visible in the airline industry,” he said. “What matters now is staying focused on execution. Our focus should be on what is within our control, where we can improve, be precise on costs and remain grounded in the reality of the situation.”

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Safety Priorities

With Air India under scrutiny following operational disruptions, regulatory concerns and the Ahmedabad crash, he urged employees to remain composed. “Take pride in what is being done, feel proud of yourself, don’t get distracted. Criticism will always be there but take it objectively. Don’t get upset; there is no progress without criticism. If the core message of the criticism is justified, fix it,” he said. Reaffirming support, he added, “The Tata Group remains committed to Air India group. The Board is fully supportive and will continue to work closely with the management team.”

Chandrasekaran described the past four years since Tata’s reacquisition as transformative. “It has been an incredible four years, and Air India group has reached a critical stage of its transformation. Over 17,000 employees have been hired, our network and operational metrics continue to improve, resulting in a clear improvement in customer experience and Net Promoter Scores.”

Leadership Transition

He stressed that safety remains paramount. “Safety is of utmost importance for Air India. It is non-negotiable and sits at the centre of every decision we take,” he said. Reiterating the long-term vision, he added, “We remain committed to building a world-class airline… to establish service standards where there is as much dignity and respect for the passenger in the last row as there is for the passenger in the front row.”

Calling for unity and persistence, he concluded: “Work together, keep the customer in mind. The journey has just begun, and we have a long way to go. Keep at it. We will get there.”



Campbell Wilson, appointed as Air India CEO in 2022, will continue until a successor is named. His exit comes amid heightened scrutiny after the June 2025 Ahmedabad crash and subsequent regulatory lapses. External disruptions including Pakistan’s airspace closure and West Asia conflict have further strained operations of the airline, forcing rerouting, cancellations and overall higher costs.