Global aviation services provider Swissport is sharpening its focus on India as part of a broader strategy to tap high-growth markets in both passenger handling and air cargo verticals.

The company, which operates at nearly 300 airports across 45 countries and employs around 65,000 people, sees India as central to its Asia-Pacific growth plans. “Asia-Pacific is a strategic priority for Swissport as the country stands out as a highly attractive growth market,” said Dirk Goovaerts, CEO Continental Europe, Middle East, Africa, India & Global Cargo Chair at Swissport.

The company already supports major Indian carriers, including Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo, across its global network spanning key international hubs such as New York, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Sydney. India’s appeal stems from strong structural drivers, including rising domestic air travel and robust growth in cargo segments such as pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and perishables. “Rapid growth in domestic demand for travel, combined with a strong position in pharmaceuticals and e-commerce, is driving the need for better ground handling and advanced cargo solutions,” Goovaerts said.

Specialised Cargo Solutions

Swissport expects cargo to be the primary growth engine in India, with increasing demand for specialised services such as temperature-controlled logistics, faster processing and end-to-end visibility. “In cargo, the biggest opportunities lie in e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and perishables,” he added.

While Swissport’s direct footprint within India remains selective, the company said it is actively evaluating opportunities to expand its presence in line with market developments and regulatory conditions. Growth in regional airports and rising airline capacity are expected to create additional demand for ground handling services, particularly as carriers increasingly outsource non-core operations.

Global Network Agility

Swissport’s global scale is being utilized currently to work around affected airports due to the ongoing geopolitical situation and airspace restrictions. “Our global footprint allows us to reroute cargo and adjust capacity quickly, while our digital platforms provide real-time visibility and support better planning with minimal delays” Goovaerts said.