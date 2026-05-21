Star Air has relaunched its direct flight service connecting Hyderabad, Jharsuguda and Bhubaneswar with six weekly flights, strengthening regional air connectivity between South and East India.

The route is expected to benefit business travellers, industrial stakeholders, tourists and residents by reducing travel time and improving accessibility between the two regions, according to the airline. Industry executives said better connectivity could also support trade, investment and economic activity between Telangana and Odisha.

Under the revised schedule, flights will operate six days a week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The airline will offer direct Hyderabad-Jharsuguda services along with one-stop connectivity to Bhubaneswar.

Capt. Simran Singh Tiwana, Chief Executive Officer, Star Air, said the route would serve as an important business and economic link between South and East India. “By restoring direct access between Hyderabad, Jharsuguda and Bhubaneswar, we are enabling faster business movement, attracting new investment and supporting industries and communities across these regions,” he said.

The carrier, which participates in the government’s UDAN regional connectivity scheme, has also been expanding beyond subsidised regional routes into new commercial city pairs while continuing to focus on Tier-II and Tier-III markets.