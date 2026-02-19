SpiceJet has received a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the induction of 10 aircraft. The development comes days after the airline’s board approved a calibrated ramp-up of the fleet to 60 aircraft through a mix of wet and damp leases, along with the phased return of grounded planes.

SpiceJet said its recovery has accelerated in recent months, with capacity doubling in the last quarter. Available Seat Kilometres (ASKMs) rose from about 55 crore to 105 crore, reflecting a sharp expansion in network deployment. Building on this momentum, the airline now aims to more than double capacity during the year, targeting 220 crore ASKMs by Winter 2026 and operating over 300 daily flights.

The expansion is intended to strengthen connectivity, improve operational reliability and cater to rising passenger demand, while maintaining what the airline described as a disciplined growth approach.

“Doubling our capacity in the last quarter has been a significant milestone, and the plans we have in place to more than double it further this year reflect growing confidence in the business and strong demand across the network,” said Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet.