After staging a recovery over the past eight months, SpiceJet has once again seen a sharp erosion in its domestic market share as the exit of its entire wet-leased fleet and scheduled maintenance of several aircraft significantly reduced its capacity.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), SpiceJet’s domestic market share declined to 2.5% in May from 3.4% in April, even as domestic passenger traffic grew 11.6% month-on-month to 15.4 million passengers in May from 13.8 million in April.

While SpiceJet lost market share, its competitors either maintained or strengthened their positions. Air India Group increased its market share to 25.6% in May from 24.7% in April, Akasa Air maintained its share at 5.8%, while IndiGo’s market share remained largely unchanged at 64.9% compared with 65.0% a month earlier.

The latest decline marks a reversal of the recovery the airline had witnessed after inducting wet-leased aircraft last year. SpiceJet’s market share had climbed from 1.9% in September 2025 to 4.3% in December after it added 16 aircraft on wet lease. Since then, the airline had managed to keep its market share above 3.4% until April this year.

The latest slide is primarily a consequence of capacity constraints rather than weak passenger demand.

According to an airline source, all 16 wet-leased aircraft that it had inducted have now exited the fleet after it chose not to extend the lease agreements. The decision was taken amid weak seasonal demand, elevated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and rising operating costs. In addition, around six aircraft are currently undergoing scheduled maintenance, further reducing available capacity.

“Some of our aircraft are currently undergoing scheduled maintenance, including routine checks and C-Checks, in line with the seasonal reduction in demand,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The airline expects capacity to gradually improve over the coming months. It plans to bring back three aircraft in July, followed by two in August upon completion of maintenance checks, and another two aircraft each in September and October.

The airline also plans to reintroduce leased aircraft ahead of the festive travel season.

“We plan to induct 10 aircraft each in October and November under lease arrangements. The lease agreements for these aircraft are currently being finalized and executed, supporting our planned capacity expansion ahead of the peak travel season,” the spokesperson said.

Even so, the airline’s fleet remains significantly smaller than it was just a few months ago. A total of 14 aircraft were operational in July, down from 33 in December, reflecting a steady erosion of capacity as lease agreements expired and aircraft were returned. The decline also underscores the airline’s dependence on short-term wet leasing to sustain operations in recent years.

Financial Stress

Behind the fleet contraction lies a prolonged period of financial stress. SpiceJet reported a consolidated net loss of about ₹1,125 crore during the first three quarters of FY26, while its accumulated losses are estimated to have crossed ₹8,600 crore. The financial strain has limited the airline’s ability to secure long-term aircraft leases, forcing it to rely on costlier and less stable wet-lease arrangements.

The airline’s challenges have been compounded by multiple legal disputes with aircraft and engine lessors over unpaid dues, which have at times resulted in aircraft being grounded. It has also remained locked in a long-running dispute with former promoter Kalanithi Maran and Kal Airways, alongside overseas rulings requiring payments to lessors. These disputes have periodically disrupted operations, affected lessor confidence and weighed on the airline’s recovery.