A SpiceJet aircraft collided with a stationary Akasa Air plane during taxiing at Delhi airport on Wednesday, damaging both aircraft but causing no injuries, officials said.

The incident involved an 18 year old SpiceJet Boeing 737-700 registered VT-SLB, which struck the wing of a four year old Akasa Air Boeing 737 8-Max VT-YBA parked at the bay. The contact resulted in damage to the SpiceJet aircraft’s right winglet and the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa Air plane.

“This is to confirm that on April 16, a SpiceJet B737-700 aircraft was involved in a ground incident while taxiing at Delhi airport, resulting in damage to its right winglet and the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of another airline’s aircraft. The SpiceJet aircraft has since been grounded in Delhi,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Akasa Air said its aircraft, scheduled to operate flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad, was stationary at the time of the incident and had to return to the bay. “Preliminary information indicates that Akasa’s aircraft was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it,” an Akasa Air spokesperson said.

All passengers and crew onboard the Akasa Air flight were safely disembarked, and the airline arranged alternative travel for those affected.

Both airlines have informed the relevant authorities, and an investigation into the incident is underway.